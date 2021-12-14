#ACACelebratingDiversity: Overcoming Covid-19 constraints to create one of the most liked ads of 2020

Watch and listen as Meenal Abdulla, marketing lead at Hunter's; Anita Mubangizi, marketing manager at Hunter's and Felix Kessel, ECD Grey Africa/WPP Liquid, share how the 'Hold my Hunters' campaign came to be voted one of Kantar's Best Liked Ads of 2020.