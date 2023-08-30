CSIR appoints panel to steer digital transformation

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) this week appointed an advisory panel that assembles the right expertise, tools, and strategies to steer South Africa's continued digital transformation.

South Africa's continued digital transformation needs industry expertise. Source: CX Insight/Unsplash

The executive cluster manager of CSIR NextGen Enterprises and Institutions, Dr Lulama Wakaba, explained the purpose of the industry advisory panel, which is to provide advice on strategic issues to the cluster’s leadership and researchers in the digitalisation domain.

“It is guided by the CSIR’s mandate of contributing to improving the quality of life of the people of South Africa through directed multidisciplinary research and technological innovation. All clusters of the CSIR have important contributions to make to this mandate,” Wakaba added.

He also noted that the panel members bring a wealth of experience, which will be invaluable in gaining insight into market operations.

The panel comprises 12 members and Mamello Selamolela, who has been appointed chairperson to lead the team.

The other members include Bronwyn Williams, Nomso Kana, Dawood Patel, Paul Mashegoane, Envir Fraser, Wakaba, Dr Ntsibane Ntlatlapa and Anne Gabathuse.

Better life for all South Africans

Group executive for CSIR Smart Society, Dr Sandile Malinga, said he was looking forward to innovative insights and approaches based on the panel’s extensive experience and exposure.

“The newly established industry advisory panel not only strengthens the CSIR’s commitment to achieving strategic objectives but also underscores its dedication towards fostering industrial development and digital transformation within government, public institutions and the industry at large.”

The panel’s view, according to CSIR, is that the cluster’s impact ought to reflect the important pillars of society understanding the core of national societal needs and ensuring that the response harnesses digitalisation for the benefit of South Africa.

The CSIR, an entity of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, is one of the leading scientific and technology research, development and implementation organisations in Africa.

CSIR undertakes directed and multidisciplinary research and technological innovation, as well as industrial and scientific development to improve the quality of life of all South Africans.