#DoBizZa: Turn your kids' artwork into a masterpiece with Kunz

14 Sep 2020
By: Evan-Lee Courie
After losing her job as a graphic designer at an events company at the start of the nationwide lockdown, Nelia Kennedy decided it was time to launch Kunz, a design offering that creates masterpieces from kids' artwork. She takes your kids' artwork, designs it into a cool new template and have it blocked framed before it reaches your home's gorgeous walls.
Nelia Kennedy, founder of Kunz
Nelia Kennedy shares more about Kunz.

BizcommunityWhen and how was the brand born?


It all started over a glass of wine with a friend. I mentioned that I wanted to get a tattoo of my daughter's artwork and then my friend suggested something less permanent like starting with a framed version. It then sparked the idea of making art gallery versions of children's artworks and offering that service to other parents out there. I haven’t gone for that tattoo...yet.

BizcommunityHow did you come up with the name?


My husband and I are always joking about how people always add a 'z' onto the end of words. So we were trying to be funny by saying Kunz instead of Kuns (art in Afrikaans).

BizcommunityWhat’s your vision for the brand?


I really want my brand to become a must-have item for parents and grandparents. Something that is personal. I think your child's art is something that you need to show off in a classy and decorative way. And if all goes well I'd like to create some ready to purchase products around the current concept.

BizcommunityTell us about your product offering.


Kunz enhances, enlarges and block-frame your child’s artwork with special customisation to suit your home. Instead of having an artwork on the fridge or thrown into a box and often lost. The prints come in A3 or A2 size but custom sizes are also available on request.

BizcommunityAre the products locally manufactured/produced in South Africa? What has your experience been like?


From printing to block framing - It's all locally manufactured and with Covid-19 I once again realised the importance of supporting local and small businesses. The service I get from my local suppliers are excellent and personal. I hope to deliver that same service to my clients.

BizcommunityDo you have any new products lined up?


I do, I am currently working on a very special ready-to-purchase product but unfortunately I can't share any details yet.

BizcommunityHow long have your products been in the market?


I started this business only five months ago. I lost my job just as lockdown kicked in, because my previous company went into self-liquidation. So that is when I decided to tackle all my ideas I’ve had brewing inside my head and give them a go.

BizcommunityWhat are some of the challenges of getting your products out there?


The biggest challenge is awareness of the brand. Kunz is a custom service product which means I can’t really stock the product in stores or online shops. So I really have to push hard on social media and other channels to reach consumers.

BizcommunityHow can consumers get their hands on your products?


They can visit my website on https://www.kunz-za.com/ and then they can choose their preferred style and template. Once they are clear on what they want they can complete the contact form. I'll get in contact with them to start the journey!
Head of Content for Entrepreneurship and Group Editor overseeing the content mix for the ICT and Automotive industries.
