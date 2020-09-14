BizTrends2021 - write them, own them, make them possible

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Marketing & Media trends
4 PR business trends you can expect in 2020Mimi Kalinda
Huge business and investment momentum in AfricaGraham Deneys
Agriculture trends
Automotive trends
Construction & Engineering trends
5 key architectural and sustainable initiative trendsBouwer Serfontein
Pioneering immersive designEmily Clark
Africa's new wave architectureChris Malan
Route to water prosperity - new perspectives for 2020Dhesigen Naidoo
New technologies to power smart citiesTaru Madangombe
CSI & Sustainability trends
3 trends in responsible businessZyaan Davids Anter
Technologies and tactics in curbing wildlife poachingNicholus Funda
SA's transition to a cleaner, greener economyNtombifuthi Ntuli
Time for the NPO sector to ask tough questionsNazeema Mohamed
Simple tech in M&E for non-profitsAnja Mulder
SA's shifting philanthropy landscape to enhance impact of givingNoxolo Hlongwane
Education trends
Energy & Mining trends
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
Women the winners as insurance gets personalSiyamthanda Williams
Innovations in fintechDaniel Goldberg
What will happen in the crypto space?Marius Reitz
Mobile-first generation is driving the financial services industryBerniece Hieckmann
5 ways tech is changing insuranceTravys Wilkens
SA's year for digital payments?Rutendo Hlatshwayo
What to expect from SA's banking sector towards 2035Ruellyn Willemse-Snyman
5 trends reshaping wealth managementAndrew Möller
Millennials and green investingDaniel Kibel
Healthcare trends
Global health challenges and how to change themStephanie Allen
Diagnosing SA's healthcare sectorMadelein Barkhuizen
The future of healthcare is nowLerato Mosiah
HR & Management trends
Reward and remuneration trends in Africa for 2020Nicol Mullins
The evolving role of HR as a strategic partnerSandra Crous
ICT trends
5 trends in AR & VR to watch in 2020Jade Duckitt
Legal trends
Directors' personal exposure will increase in 2020Patrick Bracher
The future of flying drones in South AfricaKiasha Nagiah
South Africa - challenges and opportunities in the year aheadMorne van der Merwe and Wildu du Plessis
An optimistic forecastAthi Jara
Lifestyle trends
4 wine trends to look out for in 2020Kristen Duff and Gosia Young
Digital arts - a viewfinder into culture in 2020Lauren Fletcher
Logistics & Transport trends
Property trends
The century of the real estate A(I)gentLouise de Beer
Top 2020 SA property market trendsCrispin Inglis
Where building security and technology meetDerek Lategan
Female leadership in SA's property sector needs to be prioritisedNonhlanhla Mayisela
3 technology trends shaping the property industryTanja Lategan
SA retail favours the boldNomzamo Radebe
Home décor trends for summer 2019/2020Elize van der Berg
7 shifts in retail attractionGavin Jones
3 key trends shaping Africa's property sectorGerhard Zeelie
Retail trends
SA trends for brick and mortar stores - the present and the futureBeate Stiehler-Mulder and Mariëtte Frazer
Tourism trends
#BizTrends2021 - write them, own them, make them possible
We may be living through uncertain times but one thing is certain, come 2021 BizTrends will be there to guide you through uncharted waters!
There’s never been a better time to rewrite the future or a better time to come on board to sponsor BizTrends!
From familiarity to uncertainty, from comfort zones to the new north. BizTrends2021 will question what needs to be retained, what discarded, reinvented, redirected and restored?
BizTrends - What’s new in 2021?
BizTrends provides reassuring continuity in a sea of change but, with everything pivoted and shifted, trends can hardly be expected to stay the same.
This year trends exposure comes to life with more multimedia formats, allowing sponsors additional 360° exposure:
New features and formats:
- Virtual events: In 2021, sponsor involvement will make possible a series of BizTrends virtual webinar events, featuring selected industry trend experts in categories such as finance, commerce, marketing, tech and more
- YouTube: Main sponsor branding will appear in our virtual studio set and on a dedicated BizTrends YouTube channel. YouTube content will include a mix of top trend contributors. Sponsor’s own trend forecast interviews or presentations can be included in the channel
- Multimedia: Sponsors acknowledged via intro and outro branding on video and audio formats
- Audio: Sponsor branding on audio podcast thumbnail graphics accessible via BizTakeouts podcasts, Spotify, Apple iTunes, Iono.fm and PWApp
- Social media: Multimedia formats deliver maximum engagement and shareability for tagged sponsors
- Media pack: The launch of a BizTrends media pack delivery will feature sponsor logos, creating a social media-worthy unboxing activation
BizTrends2021: Come on board as a sponsor>> Contact us about the industry trend sponsorship that suits you!
BizTrends2021 - What stays the same?
- Special Section: Three tiers of sponsorship - Main Sponsor, Category Sponsors and 19 Industry Sponsorships to choose from in the BizTrends Special Section for one year
- Website, newsletter and mobile: It goes without saying that BizTrends sponsor branding is delivered via all Bizcommunity’s daily news platforms
About BizTrends
Now in its 16th year, the BizTrends Report delivers an annual overview of business trends from dynamic and diverse sources - from senior management, CEOs, owners and founders of top South African and pan-African companies, media groups, agencies, individuals, associations and institutions across 19 sectors of the economy. The annual first-to-market industry trend report from our region, BizTrends - The Definitive Intra-African B2B Industry Trend Report, consistently delivers value for contributors and sponsors alike.
|Africa's foremost B2B news media catering to and showcasing 370,000 companies and individuals across 18 industry sectors.
