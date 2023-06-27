Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Perfect WordPnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Youth Employment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Labour dept hosts career expo for Eastern Cape youth

27 Jun 2023
As part of the District Development Model, the Department of Employment and Labour is today hosting a Youth Day Career Expo aimed at assisting work seekers to access available opportunities in the labour market.
Source:
Source: SANews.gov.za

The expo which will take place at the Bhongweni Sports Field (eNtenteni), Fort Grey, near King Phalo Airport in the Eastern Cape, is being hosted by Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi.

The event is being held in partnership with the Gompo Traditional Council, Office of the Premier, Buffalo City Metro and Kidd’s Beach Constituency Office.

Career expos are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to contribute towards reducing unemployment by creating favourable platforms that allow the youth and work-seekers an opportunity to expand their networks.

This includes gaining valuable insight about different career opportunities, including learnerships, Internships, apprenticeships, bursaries and entrepreneurship.

Job seekers attending the expo are advised to bring their IDs and CVs to register on the department’s Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database.

The system creates a platform where work seekers are best matched with available job opportunities for placement free of charge.

The Public Employment Services (PES) Employment Centre will be made available by the department to offer all PES services.

Different Institutions of higher learning and training, universities and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, funding institutions, sector education and training authorities (SETAs) will be in attendance to impart information and knowledge that would assist the youth to broaden their horizons and consider other available opportunities.

The next career exhibition will be held at the Tsolo Junction Hall, Mhlontlo Local Municipality on Wednesday, 28 June 2023.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: career expo, youth employment



Related

Matheko Waleng Principal at Signium Africa
Youth, remain resilient in the face of a tough job market22 Jun 2023
Snapshot of the youth jobseeker segment
PnetSnapshot of the youth jobseeker segment20 Jun 2023
Image source: RF._.studio from
Employment Tax Incentive expanded10 Feb 2023
15 students selected in Gibb, Yes youth employability initiative
15 students selected in Gibb, Yes youth employability initiative8 Feb 2023
Image source: Katerina Holmes from
Phase IV of the Basic Education Employment Initiative commences3 Feb 2023
#BizTrends2023: The road to ESG - how SA can use 'social impact' to make environmental progress
#BizTrends2023: The road to ESG - how SA can use 'social impact' to make environmental progress9 Jan 2023
Yes, SAMED partnership aims to enhance youth employability
Yes, SAMED partnership aims to enhance youth employability10 Oct 2022
Image source: HONGQI ZHANG –
Youth invited to apply for Presidential Youth Employment Initiative27 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz