Labour dept hosts career expo for Eastern Cape youth

As part of the District Development Model, the Department of Employment and Labour is today hosting a Youth Day Career Expo aimed at assisting work seekers to access available opportunities in the labour market.

The expo which will take place at the Bhongweni Sports Field (eNtenteni), Fort Grey, near King Phalo Airport in the Eastern Cape, is being hosted by Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi.

The event is being held in partnership with the Gompo Traditional Council, Office of the Premier, Buffalo City Metro and Kidd’s Beach Constituency Office.

Career expos are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to contribute towards reducing unemployment by creating favourable platforms that allow the youth and work-seekers an opportunity to expand their networks.

This includes gaining valuable insight about different career opportunities, including learnerships, Internships, apprenticeships, bursaries and entrepreneurship.

Job seekers attending the expo are advised to bring their IDs and CVs to register on the department’s Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database.

The system creates a platform where work seekers are best matched with available job opportunities for placement free of charge.

The Public Employment Services (PES) Employment Centre will be made available by the department to offer all PES services.

Different Institutions of higher learning and training, universities and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, funding institutions, sector education and training authorities (SETAs) will be in attendance to impart information and knowledge that would assist the youth to broaden their horizons and consider other available opportunities.

The next career exhibition will be held at the Tsolo Junction Hall, Mhlontlo Local Municipality on Wednesday, 28 June 2023.