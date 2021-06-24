Youth Employment News South Africa

MultiChoice says 'Yes' to youth employment

24 Jun 2021
The MultiChoice Group has extended its partnership with the Youth Employment Service (Yes) for a second year to assist with the recruitment and training of 300 learners.
Source: © jirawat phueksriphan – 123RF.com

Started by President Cyril Ramaphosa three years ago, the Yes initiative calls on business to help the government create critical work experience for unemployed youth who would otherwise have had limited opportunities for employment across the country.

As part of the programme this year the learners, who have been recruited across all nine provinces, will receive work readiness training with MultiChoice and will be provided with a stipend. Following the training, each of the 300 learners will receive employment opportunities, either with MultiChoice or externally.

The program is split into learnerships and internships. There are 75 TVET college students who will receive internships across a diversified portfolio that includes HR, Finance, Marketing, Law, and IT.

The remaining 225 places are prioritised for learnerships in the ICT space for matriculants and others with qualifications but who are not working.

These learnerships will focus on:

  • 3D animation and visual effects
  • Television and radio production
  • Interactive media
  • System development
  • End-user design
  • Telecommunications
  • Business analysis
  • Technology database development

“MultiChoice has long been an advocate for South Africa’s youth, providing mentorship opportunities and a platform for young people to tell their stories. This year we have deepened our commitment to the youth and through partnerships such as the one with Yes we hope to continue to have a meaningful impact in the lives of young South Africans,” said Joe Heshu, group director for corporate affairs at MultiChoice.
