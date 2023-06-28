Think twice before rage applying for those jobs

A new phenomenon called 'rage applying' is creeping in to the workplace and is the term used to describe the actions of an unhappy employee who aggressively applies for several positions at once - a 'mud-against-the-wall' type approach - in the hope that something will stick. These employees literally send their CV, cover letter and work experience information to everyone relevant to their field and do so with the attitude that 'anywhere would be better than where they currently are'.

But it’s reckless and risky, with little chance of success, warns Nicol Myburgh of human capital management company CRS Technologies.

The issue is not only about how people are reacting to being back in the office, or how the hybrid work model is testing the employer-employee relationship – it’s also about how the recruitment process has advanced digitally.

“The use of technology, particularly social media platforms, to scout the market for job opportunities is not new, but the fact that digital channels are now the preferred method of engaging employers and application is a growing trend in the labour market,” says Myburgh, head: CRS Technologies HCM Business Unit. “But it is a concern for HR managers and recruitment service providers because it is unchecked, unregulated and not a professional way to go about the process of seeking other opportunities.”

Emotional response

According to themuse.com, rage application – as its name implies – is an emotional reaction to a particular situation. This means that in many cases, employees don’t invest enough time and effort into their applications. It’s a rush job because it is based on emotion and not on rational thought or careful consideration.

This is what concerns CRS Technologies, Myburgh says. “Much like the trends of the great resignation – quiet quitting and bare minimum Mondays – rage applying has originated through social media and is unlikely to be a well-thought out process. In business, it is rarely a good idea to act on or react with emotion.”

Gen Z driven

According to Worklife.news, rage applying is prevalent among Gen Z workers, mainly because this generation is known for its ‘instant gratification mindset’ and for being willing to work hard only if there are clear perks and opportunity for career growth.

CRS Technologies agrees with the view that frank, open and honest communication is always the best approach to take. The company also shares the view of career growth experts and life coaches who urge employers not to give in to emotion and rather focus on sorting out the reasons behind the situation.

“It’s a tough economy out there and we have all seen the headlines of mass retrenchment and downscaling within a number of key sectors. In the current climate, it is advisable to speak out and clear up any miscommunications before the situation gets completely out of hand,” Myburgh concludes.