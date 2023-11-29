Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaOrnicoAdvertising Media ForumAfriGISBizcommunity.comEverlyticProvantageNew MediaEast Coast RadioRT7 DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationDentsuTBWAInvibes AdvertisingDUKEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Behind the Selfie News South Africa

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Behind the Selfie

    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    29 Nov 2023
    29 Nov 2023
    Meet Devlin Lakay, who has recently joined Sesame Workshop International South Africa to develop a new marketing strategy aimed at rejuvenating the brand in the market.

    With over 15 years of experience in the marketing industry, including 10 years in managerial positions, Lakay has a wealth of expertise. He has previously worked at both Vodacom and South African Breweries.

    Devlin Lakay recently joined Sesame Workshop SA. Source: Supplied.
    Devlin Lakay recently joined Sesame Workshop SA. Source: Supplied.

    What do you enjoy most about your industry?

    Sesame Workshop plays in the educational media space and our mission as a company is to help get children ready for school. This allows me to execute purpose driven marketing that is impactful and can be measured.

    What is a typical workday for you?

    I work across time zones, so my mornings are filled with ensuring projects are on track, providing support to my team, and take local meetings in the SA time zone. Afternoons are filled with Teams (the platform) meetings to collaborate with my New York colleagues. While the days are very busy, they are very rewarding.

    Describe your career so far.

    I would say my career has been very diverse. I spent seven years in the alcohol industry and then over five years in telecommunications. I’ve been very fortunate to work across all aspects of marketing in great high performance teams. My last year at Sesame Workshop has very interesting as we develop our marketing presence locally.

    What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

    I’m an audio book kind of guy. I recently finished Rise, which captures the story of Siya Kolisi. I’m massive rugby fan and Siya’s story is very inspirational.

    Describe yourself in one word.

    Ambitious.

    Who inspires you?

    I draw inspiration from my parents and the sacrifices they made to give me a professional career.

    What did you want to be when you were a child?

    I wanted to be a professional rugby player – think Breyton Paulse and Cheslin Kolbe. For a long time, I thought that would be my career, having represented two provinces in the country.

    Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry.

    1. Be willing to learn and understand the industry, so you can develop the competencies needed to provide value in your role.
    2. Find a mentor and sponsor that can guide your career path.
    3. Be very clear about your goals and ambitions for your career as it will inform the above points.

    Read more: marketing, manager, strategy, career, New York, Karabo Ledwaba
    NextOptions
    Karabo Ledwaba
    Karabo Ledwaba

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Related

    SABC appoints seasoned marketer Nomsa Chabeli as GCEO
    SABC appoints seasoned marketer Nomsa Chabeli as GCEO
    1 day
    Source:
    ANC liable for over R100m for 2019 elections’ banners
     2 days
    Source @ Sports Industry Group Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year
    Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year
    24 Nov 2023
    Hazel Chimhandamba appointed Hollard CMO, pan-African expertise key
    Hazel Chimhandamba appointed Hollard CMO, pan-African expertise key
    23 Nov 2023
    Pat Mahlangu.
    #Newsmaker: Pat Mahlangu, founder of Lerato Agency is IMM's emerging marketer of the year
     23 Nov 2023
    #OrchidsandOnions: Timeless wisdom in Allan Gray's 50th anniversary ad
    #OrchidsandOnions: Timeless wisdom in Allan Gray's 50th anniversary ad
     23 Nov 2023
    Imager by Danette Breitenbach. All the AdFocus Awards 2023 winners
    All the FM AdFocus Awards winners
    22 Nov 2023
    The Springbox ad outside OR Tambo. Source: Supplied.
    SpringBox: A marketing triumph for Eskort and Metropolitan
    22 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz