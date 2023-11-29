Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEcentric Payment SystemsMpactRT7 DigitalKLAHellopeterSmart MediaBullion PR & CommunicationDistellBabyYumYum.co.zaJoe PublicMACmobileHustle MediaBataGrey AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Retail Marketing News South Africa

New Checkers ad shows how South Africans stand together

29 Nov 2023
29 Nov 2023
Inspired by the plight and heroism displayed by the people of Stanford, after floods devastated the town in September 2023, Checkers has released a new festive season TV commercial and mini-documentary to celebrate the remarkable resilience of this Western Cape community.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Working with local landowners, the heritage association, businesses along the main street and the municipality, Checkers installed a spectacular solar-powered festive light display that uses almost 70 000 bulbs and lights up the whole main street.

Members of the community were invited to gather around long tables under the stars to share in a country-style feast. Time was spent remembering the pain, recognising the heroes, and finally - rejoicing in renewal as the switch was flipped to illuminate trees and storefronts, wire, and metal sculptures of life-sized African animals, twinkling star lights, and magnificent Christmas trees, all around.

The evening was filmed, and the story of recovery and hope is beautifully told in Checkers’ annual festive season commercial.

In addition to the lights bringing extra joy to the community, Checkers aims to amplify tourism with a festive attraction that will draw additional visitors to the still-recovering village.

With the crew based in Stanford for many weeks, the initiative directly benefited local accommodation venues and restaurants, as well as provided additional income for local community members who were employed in various roles for the duration of the film shoot and light installation.

NextOptions


Related

Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday
Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday
22 Nov 2023
Understanding the rise of food delivery services in South Africa &#x2013; KLA consumer insights
KLAUnderstanding the rise of food delivery services in South Africa – KLA consumer insights
#OrchidsandOnions: Toyota's Urban Cruiser ad ignites wunderlust
#OrchidsandOnions: Toyota's Urban Cruiser ad ignites wunderlust
 31 Oct 2023
Checkers launches Xtra Savings Plus
Checkers launches Xtra Savings Plus
26 Sep 2023
EXCLUSIVE #RWC2023: Checkers Sixty60's message of support - &quot;We'll bring it home&quot;
EXCLUSIVE #RWC2023: Checkers Sixty60's message of support - "We'll bring it home"
 8 Sep 2023
Retail pioneer, Raymond Ackerman dies
Retail pioneer, Raymond Ackerman dies
 7 Sep 2023
Grocery basket prices surge: How single women are adapting
KLAGrocery basket prices surge: How single women are adapting
Source: Parow Centre.
Market shifts expose Parow Centre's landlord struggles
 14 Aug 2023
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz