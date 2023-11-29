New Checkers ad shows how South Africans stand together

Inspired by the plight and heroism displayed by the people of Stanford, after floods devastated the town in September 2023, Checkers has released a new festive season TV commercial and mini-documentary to celebrate the remarkable resilience of this Western Cape community.

Working with local landowners, the heritage association, businesses along the main street and the municipality, Checkers installed a spectacular solar-powered festive light display that uses almost 70 000 bulbs and lights up the whole main street.

Members of the community were invited to gather around long tables under the stars to share in a country-style feast. Time was spent remembering the pain, recognising the heroes, and finally - rejoicing in renewal as the switch was flipped to illuminate trees and storefronts, wire, and metal sculptures of life-sized African animals, twinkling star lights, and magnificent Christmas trees, all around.

The evening was filmed, and the story of recovery and hope is beautifully told in Checkers’ annual festive season commercial.

In addition to the lights bringing extra joy to the community, Checkers aims to amplify tourism with a festive attraction that will draw additional visitors to the still-recovering village.

With the crew based in Stanford for many weeks, the initiative directly benefited local accommodation venues and restaurants, as well as provided additional income for local community members who were employed in various roles for the duration of the film shoot and light installation.