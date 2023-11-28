Amiri opens first South African store at Sandton City

Amiri, the international luxury fashion brand, has opened the doors of its first South African store at Sandton City Malls’ Diamond Walk.

Image supplied

Celebrated as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the luxury fashion market, the brand continues to expand its global influence with an unwavering commitment to integrity, authenticity, and a dedication to quality that defines every facet of its operations. From fostering a distinctive company culture to pursuing creative endeavors, Amiri is the vanguard of modern luxury.

Operated exclusively by Yawa, the brand sees a special formal partnership with retail pioneer Arie Fabian, Grammy award-winning artist Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee, Maphumulo and DJ entrepreneur Themba Nkosi.

Situated in the heart of Sandton City Mall, the Diamond Walk store promises an immersive and luxurious shopping environment that encapsulates Amiri's distinctive aesthetic. Carefully curated interiors and a fusion of contemporary and classic design elements await fashion enthusiasts seeking the epitome of luxury.

At the heart of Amiri's narrative is its deep-rooted commitment to denim craftsmanship. Denim, a core element of the Amiri story, is meticulously designed and constructed, showcasing bespoke, in-house fabrication processes. Tonal gradients, patchwork, and repair techniques evoke a homespun charm, with standout examples such as the AMIRI Jacquard, a custom-woven textile milled in Italy.

Men's and women’s jean silhouettes, ranging from extra wide to kick-flare, reflect Amiri's innovative approach to denim wear. The production of denim styles is deliberately limited to ensure each piece meets the highest quality standards. Collaborations with skilled craftspeople in the L.A. Arts District and Italy, where fine tailoring and leather goods are produced, maintain Amiri's superior standard.

Speaking at the opening, Fabian stated, "We are very proud about the grand opening of global luxury brand Amiri’ first store in the Diamond Walk. This marks a bold synergy where style meets innovation, embodying a fusion of cultures, bringing forth a unique narrative in fashion that resonates with the spirit of the African landscape while redefining global trends. The Amiri store experience is immersive, harmonious and captures their distinctive aesthetic."

His business partner Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’, Maphumulo added "In music, beats harmonize; in fashion, style resonates. Collaborating with Amiri brings rhythm to couture, merging the pulse of sound with the allure of design, creating a symphony of style and substance. The opening of the store in South Africa is massive for the team and we are honoured to share it with everyone today."

Founder and creative director, Mike Amiri, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone: "Bringing Amiri to South Africa has been a vision close to our hearts. The energy and style of this vibrant country resonate deeply with our brand ethos. We're thrilled to introduce the AMIRI experience to Johannesburg, the fashion hub of the country, offering a luxurious unique retail journey for the discerning shopper".

As Amiri continues to expand its global footprint, the launch at the Diamond Walk in Sandton City Mall marks a pivotal moment in the brand's journey, solidifying its presence in the African luxury retail landscape.