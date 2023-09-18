Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Affordable & Social Housing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Radical housing model teaches powerful lessons for solving South Africa's housing crisis

18 Sep 2023
In South Africa 1.9 million households, or 11.4% of the population, live in informal dwellings. According to the latest statistics, around 17% of Western Cape households live in informal settlements while Cape Town's housing backlog is over 325,000 households and rising.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Without radical, decisive action combined with the necessary political backing, the national housing crisis threatens to escalate beyond control, says Mmamoloko Kubayi, minister for Human Settlements.

In Khayelitsha, one of South Africa’s largest and most marginalised informal settlements, Cape Town-based NPO Urban Think Tank Empower (UTTE) has developed a radical housing model which has taught that dignified, affordable housing can become a reality for all South Africans – with the right support.

Launched in 2013, phase one of UTTE’s Empower initiative has already helped to transform the lives of over 350 Khayelitsha residents living in 72 Empower homes designed in line with their needs, aspirations and cultural values.

Many of the innovations pioneered by the collaborative, community-first Empower Upgrade Model seem obvious, yet they’ve never been implemented in South Africa’s informal settlements. For example, building double-storey Empower homes upwards instead of outwards has helped to make best use of scarce available land while maximising living space. This is particularly important given that the average number of people per informal settlement dwelling is relatively high.

Another important innovation involves giving the residents a direct say in designing their own homes and their own neighbourhoods. As a result, Empower homes provide safe and decent housing for families within their existing communities without relocating them to random, potentially remote RDP sites.

Commenting on the gaps in current housing provision, Delana Finlayson, managing director at UTTE, says: “No-one can challenge the admirable intentions behind RDP housing. However, the programme's focus on quantity over quality has produced houses that do not always meet the needs of the people living in them.

“We’re confident that scaling up and replicating our housing model can help to deliver the promise of ‘housing security and comfort’ for all South Africans, as enshrined in the 1955 Freedom Charter.”

Phase two: scale up and replicate

Drawing on lessons learned during phase one of the Empower campaign, UTTE is now poised to deliver even more dignified, affordable homes as phase two gets underway. This phase will start with the construction of another 70 Empower homes along with public spaces and shared assets such as a community hall, urban farm and solar power installation.

Next steps will involve expanding the project to nine more sites in Khayelitsha. Long-term, UTTE is confident that its Empower Upgrade Model is capable of playing an instrumental role in ending South Africa’s chronic housing crisis by delivering more new Empower homes to more communities in the years ahead.

Kubayi calls for transformation in community schemes economy
Kubayi calls for transformation in community schemes economy

8 Aug 2023

Commenting on the project’s transformative impact, Alderman Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor of Cape Town and Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, says: “Cape Town is a growing city, facing the many pressures of emigration and urbanisation. We have to be mindful not to remain reactive in our efforts, and it is equally important to look through a proactive lens to ensure we sustainably respond to these pressures.

“The City of Cape Town is very supportive of the work done by the Empower team and its partners for the people of this community. The team has shown us how much we can achieve through visionary collaborations that combine proven technical know-how with bold innovation to address the very real challenges facing people living in our informal settlements.

“Further to this, their innovations support our goals to reduce our carbon footprint by using nature-based solutions to our challenges.

“The Empower Upgrade Model also places the wellbeing and aspirations of the community at the forefront of the housing process by restoring dignity, security and hope to community members. This model is a sustainable response to a growing city.”

NextOptions
Read more: townships, Khayelitsha, informal settlements, RDP housing, Mmamoloko Kubayi

Related

Kubayi calls for transformation in community schemes economy
Kubayi calls for transformation in community schemes economy8 Aug 2023
Source: © Cape Talk The Constitutional Court has confirmed the January 2022 Western Cape High Court ruling on the illegality of the Overbeek Building outdoor advertising billboards
Constitutional Court confirms 2022 ruling for Overbeek Signs to take down OOH billboard28 Jun 2023
Image source: Vitaliy Vodolazskyy –
Labour Court slams minister for "unlawfully" firing staffer after being stuck in a lift for an hour6 Jun 2023
1,500ha of land in the process of being acquired, says human settlements minister
1,500ha of land in the process of being acquired, says human settlements minister11 May 2023
Why proper participatory processes are vital when upgrading informal settlements
Why proper participatory processes are vital when upgrading informal settlements28 Jun 2022
#EcomAfrica: Is Big Retail missing out by not delivering to townships?
#EcomAfrica: Is Big Retail missing out by not delivering to townships?13 May 2022
PPRA CEO Mamodupi Mohlala suspended pending forensic investigation
PPRA CEO Mamodupi Mohlala suspended pending forensic investigation1 Apr 2022
Kubayi launches Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority
Kubayi launches Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority1 Feb 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz