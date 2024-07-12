Western Cape uses #CapeStorm to call for decentralised emergency housing fund

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertius Simmers, has called for the decentralisation of the emergency housing fund. Simmers has urged the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, to review current funding mechanisms and collaborate with provincial and local authorities to reinstate a more efficient system for distributing emergency housing funds which will help improve disaster response efficiency.

The Western Cape is in the clutches of its second major storm in 2024. Source: Unsplash/Hennie Stander

"The decentralisation of emergency funding is not merely a bureaucratic step; it is a necessary reform that will enable us to respond to disasters with the urgency and precision our communities deserve," Simmers said in a media statement.

The Western Cape Government says it is looking to lead by example in implementing this vital change.

With the capacity, expertise, and commitment to managing emergency funds responsibly and effectively, the provincial government is prepared to demonstrate how such funds can be utilised promptly and efficiently.

Simmers emphasised that the national government must collaborate with willing provincial governments to safeguard residents effectively.

Delays in access to funding is ‘hindering government’

The adverse weather conditions lately have significantly affected communities in the Western Cape, prompting the region to emphasise the critical need for an improved emergency funding mechanism.

Provincial leadership says that delays caused by the centralised emergency housing and disaster funding system during the 2023/24 financial year have significantly hindered all levels of government, compromising their ability to protect and assist affected and displaced communities.

Despite the Western Cape Government's proactive approach to managing and mitigating natural disasters, the minister says their efforts are frequently impeded by delays and bureaucratic obstacles at the national level.

New funding model needed

The existing centralised model for emergency funding has proven insufficient in addressing the immediate needs of communities during crises.

Simmers argues that provincial and local governments must have emergency housing funds devolved to them to allow for greater flexibility and speed in responding to disasters.

Enabling provincial and local authorities with direct access to emergency funds will ensure a swifter and more targeted response to the needs of residents.

According to the regional government, over 17,000 residents have been affected by adverse weather conditions, with more than 7,000 displaced and in need of shelter.

In the 2023/24 financial year, in the City of Cape Town alone, 24,183 structures were damaged, and 32,586 people were affected by inclement weather and fires.

Many communities remain vulnerable and in desperate need of assistance.

Provincial response is faster

The time it takes for emergency funds to be disbursed from the national government can mean the difference between life and death, with the current system taking up to a month before communities receive relief.

In contrast, the provincial and municipal response can provide relief within 24 to 48 hours.

Minister Simmers called on all stakeholders, including civil society, businesses, and residents, to support this call for decentralisation.

"Together, we can build a more resilient and responsive system that ensures we care for our communities during crises," he said.