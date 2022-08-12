Industries

Food delivery market worth $323bn in 2022

12 Aug 2022
The food delivery industry has become a lucrative opportunity for major companies in the past decade so it's not surprising that major international brands such as Uber, Tencent, and Alibaba have invested in the food delivery industry in recent years.
Source © Seven Rooms
Source © Seven Rooms Seven Rooms

Like other-internet based industries, the food delivery industry is also expected to witness a post-pandemic lull in growth.

The food delivery industry is expected to bring $323bn in revenue in 2022, according to SafeBettingSites.com, a 9% increase of $296bn earned in 2021.

Incredible growth

Due to the pandemic, the food delivery industry witnessed incredible growth in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the sector grew by almost half as the total revenue increased by 47.8%.

The following year, the annual growth dipped to 27.6%, but nonetheless, it was an impressive figure.

The annual growth rate is expected to decline further to 9% in 2022. In the coming years, the growth rate will continue to slide down. Regardless, by 2027, the food delivery industry is expected to be worth $466bn in annual revenue.

When we look at revenue distribution, we notice that the share of platform-to-consumer delivery has consistently increased. As major delivery platforms continue to exert greater control over the delivery industry, the platform-to-consumer share is only expected to grow.

In 2017, platform-to-consumer delivery contributed 59% of the total revenue. In 2022, the share of platform-to-consumer revenue is expected to have increased to 64.4%. By 2027, the platform-to-consumer delivery method would account for more than 65%.

China most significant

China is the most significant source of revenue in the food delivery industry. According to estimates, the Chinese food delivery industry will be worth $208bn in 2027. This figure would account for 45% of the total revenue.

Interestingly, the platform-to-consumer model dominates the Chinese food delivery industry, with Alibaba-backed Ele.me and Tencent-backed Meituan currently controlling the industry.

US a distant second

The US is in the distant second spot. The US is expected to bring in $97bn in annual revenue by 2027. The share of the platform-to-consumer model in the US is not as significant as in China. DoorDash and UberEats are the most prominent food delivery platforms in the US.

