CupsforVacs: Wimpy offers free coffee to those who vaccinate

South African restaurant chain Wimpy has launched its #CupsforVacs campaign, giving free coffee to those who vaccinate against Covid-19.

Tapping into topical issues

As of 31 July, anyone who verifies that they’ve been vaccinated by showing their valid Covid-19 vaccination card within 48 hours of the vaccination date at any Wimpy Restaurant across SA, will receive a free regular filter coffee.“We applaud Government for the work they have done to accelerate the vaccine programme. Now that vaccines are being administered to citizens aged 35 years and up Wimpy is hoping to create enthusiasm to curb the virus and are rewarding our customers for saying 'Yaaas' to the future by getting jabbed,” says Jacques Cronje, marketing executive for Wimpy.“We respect that everyone has the right and freedom to decide whether or not to get vaccinated, but we are rewarding those who are taking a stand in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” he adds.Cronje has issued a challenge to other brands and businesses to join Wimpy in encouraging people to be vaccinated.In 2009 and 2014, Wimpy ran a #Cups4Votes campaign, in which they offered a free cup of coffee to every person who showed an inked thumb after voting in the national elections. Wimpy reports that the voting campaign was remarkably successful and saw thousands of South Africans claiming their free coffee after voting.One of the first brands in the country to reward customers for being vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, Wimpy – which has over 450 restaurants countrywide – is hoping the vaccination campaign will have the same enthusiastic response.“It only made sense for our coffee cups to start the conversation,” says Shaun McEwan, managing director at Sauce Advertising. “We developed Wimpy’s coffee campaign about a year ago and since then it’s evolved into an always-on conversation starter that allows us to speak about current and topical issues in a fun and local way. It’s how we ensure that whatever we talk about, we always do it in a way that’s unmistakably South African and unmistakably Wimpy”.Sauce Advertising and Wimpy say that they realise the importance of engaging in initiatives like this and taking a stance on issues that matter to the country.“That’s how we’ve been able to grow the brand in the hearts and minds of South Africans over the years. With this in mind, we constructed our message around the local sayings on our cups to remind the nation that a better future is possible, but only if we all play our part. This is how we tell Mzansi to say ‘Yaas’ to the future and to just be lekker, man,” says McEwan.