Puma opens Netball World Cup United Warriors pop up store

Puma has opened a United Warriors pop up store for the duration of the Netball World Cup being hosted in Cape Town.

Image supplied. Puma has opened a United Warriors pop up store for the duration of the Netball World Cup being hosted in Cape Town

The global sports company, the official kit supplier for Netball South Africa, unveiled the United Warriors kit to be worn by the Spar Proteas in March.

Located on the corner of Loop and Waterkant street (32 Loop Street), fans can buy the official replica and fanwear as well as the latest in netball performance footwear, apparel, and accessories for women, men and kids at the United Warriors pop up store.

Performance footwear available at the store includes the Puma Solarstrike II worn by Bongi Msomi, Khanyisa Chawane and Refiloe Nketsa as well as the Puma Accelerate Pro worn by Elmeré van der Berg.

“With Cape Town hosting the tournament, Puma has joined the party by providing the netball-loving public with the opportunity to shop for official replica and fanwear, and performance gear including footwear as worn by the five Puma athletes in the Spar Proteas squad,” says Brett Bellinger, marketing director Puma SA.

“Fans can secure a 20% discount off all replica and fanwear at the United Warriors pop up store. The store's location also makes it the perfect place to meet up with other fans before the games … and get your Netball SA gear,” he adds.

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane, at the opening of the United Warriors pop up store, says, “Netball SA congratulates Puma on opening a dedicated netball store during this period to serve the needs of our fans while making netball fashionable. We welcome the role that the brand and our other partners are playing in ensuring that netball takes its rightful place at the top table of South African sport.”

The replica home and away shirts retail for R499.

The Puma United Warriors store will transform back into the Puma Select Store at the completion of the World Cup.