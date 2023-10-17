Rennies BCD Travel recognised as the top travel brand of 2023 at World Travel Awards Event in Dubai

The World Travel Awards, called the 'industry equivalent of the Oscars' by the Wall Street Journal for its recognition of excellence in the tourism, airline, hotel, and hospitality sectors, marks its 30th anniversary this year.

Reece Oakes

After a year of searching for the best of the best in Africa and the Indian Ocean, the stars of the tourism world gathered from across the region for a night of glitz and glamour at a gala ceremony in Dubai on 15 October 2023.

Rennies BCD Travel has once again been recognised for its excellence in the travel industry. The company has been awarded the prestigious Leading Travel Management Company in Africa for the second year in a row. And scooped the accolade of being voted South Africa’s Leading Travel Management Company, reaffirming its position as a trailblazer in the world of corporate travel solutions.

Other nominees in these categories included:

Club Travel Corporate



CWT



FCM Travel



GILTEDGE



Hamba Nathi Travel



Satguru Travel



Sure Corporate



Tourvest Travel Services



Travel with Confidence



Travel with Flair South Africa

"We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to be recognised as both Africa and South Africa's Leading Travel Management Company for 2023," said Reece Oakes, CEO of Rennies BCD Travel. "This momentous achievement underscores the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure seamless, efficient, and tailored travel experiences for our clients. These awards are a testament to our

unwavering commitment to providing top-tier services that exceed expectations."

Innovation at the core: Future-proofing BCD Travel

Rennies BCD Travel’s mission is to help people and companies travel smart and achieve more. This is what lies at the heart of the company’s strategy to improve its agility, flexibility and responsiveness in a shifting environment. The corporate travel customer experience depends on multiple parties, airlines, travel management companies, online booking and other service and technology providers, working together to optimise delivery. When ecosystem partners don’t work together to facilitate this provision, the programme suffers.

Successful distribution requires better content (that customers want), better displays (so customers can access it) and robust integration (so customers can fulfill strategic business objectives).

We focus our attention on providing choices that empower, not limit our business and our customers.

1. Advanced travel technology:

BCD Travel is at the forefront of incorporating cutting-edge technology into its services. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide personalised travel recommendations, real-time updates, and predictive analytics. This not only enhances the traveller experience but also helps clients make data-driven decisions for cost savings and efficiency.

2. Sustainability and responsibility:

As the world becomes increasingly aware of the importance of sustainable travel, Rennies BCD Travel has taken proactive steps to reduce its environmental footprint. The company offers a comprehensive suite of sustainable travel options, including carbon offset programmes, eco-friendly accommodation choices, and transportation alternatives that minimise environmental impact.

3. Traveller well-being:

Rennies BCD Travel places a strong emphasis on traveller well-being. In response to the changing landscape of business travel due to the pandemic, the company has implemented comprehensive health and safety protocols. These include real-time health alerts, Covid-19 testing and vaccination information, and assistance with travel restrictions and quarantine requirements.

4. Mobile solutions:

In a world that is becoming increasingly mobile-centric, the company has invested in mobile solutions to enhance the traveller experience. Their mobile app offers features like booking management, itinerary updates, and 24/7 support, ensuring travellers have the information they need at their fingertips.

5. Global reach and local expertise:

BCD Travel's global network of offices and experts provides clients with unparalleled local insights and support. Whether your company is operating in a major international hub or a remote location, the company’s presence ensures you receive the best possible service and support.

Rennies BCD Travel's win at the World Travel Awards is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in the corporate travel industry. As the world evolves, Rennies BCD Travel remains at the forefront of travel management, always striving to provide the best solutions for its clients.



