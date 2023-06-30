Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Agribusiness News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Sanlam stimulates SanParks supply chain with R10m investment in SMMEs

30 Jun 2023
A R10m programme launched by Sanlam Group and South African National Parks (SanParks) aims to provide access to market, finance and business development support to small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) from communities surrounding South Africa's major national parks. The goal is to create sustainable businesses by providing supply chain finance at the lowest cost possible.
Sanlam commits R10m to stimulate SanParks supply chain. Source: Supplied
Sanlam commits R10m to stimulate SanParks supply chain. Source: Supplied

At the Sanlam SanParks SMME Support Programme launch event, held in the Kruger National Park on the date that the United Nations declared Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day (27 June), Sanlam and SanParks said South Africa’s major parks contribute around R3bn to the economy annually, creating and retaining jobs in the SMME sector.

The initial focus will be on businesses around the Kruger National Park as a pilot programme aiming to impact targeted SMMEs as identified in the SanParks overall supply management plan and will run for a one-year period.

Selected SMMEs will receive short-term working capital through interest-free loans to supply SanParks with goods and services in and around the Kruger.

Sanlam will contribute R10m in loan support to these businesses, and development support will be implemented by I Am An Entrepreneur (IAAE), an enterprise development agency experienced in helping entrepreneurs build and grow their businesses.

Creating sustainable supply chains

The programme aims to create sustainable SMMEs with the capability to deliver goods and services to SanParks, thereby preserving and potentially contributing to job creation in and around Kruger National Park.

Karl Socikwa, group executive: market development & sustainability at Sanlam said this is an example of the group’s deep commitment to sustainable growth on the African continent.

“SMMEs are critical to the South African economy, they’re a major lever for growth. In fact, the National Development Plan forecasts SMMEs will create 90% of the 11 million new jobs our country desperately needs. This will not happen unless we, as part of South Africa’s corporate community, play our part,” he said.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience: East Coast Radio House + Garden Show
Get ready for an unforgettable experience: East Coast Radio House + Garden Show

Issued by Rainmaker Marketing 1 day ago

For SanParks, the programme forms part of a broader strategy to uplift SMMEs in the communities surrounding its parks. The organisation aims to secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources while promoting justifiable economic and social development.

SanParks CEO Hapiloe Sello expressed her appreciation to Sanlam for the business development support initiatives saying, “our incubation programme has yielded a group of young, determined entrepreneurs who have shown eagerness to transact with the park and to promote rural economic development”.

SMMEs that are contracted to SanParks and are interested in accessing the programme should liaise directly with the SanParks Supply Chain Management unit at the Kruger National Park.

NextOptions
Read more: Sanlam, Karl Socikwa, SANParks, Kruger National Park, national parks, Hapiloe Sello



Related

Get ready for an unforgettable experience: East Coast Radio House + Garden Show
Rainmaker MarketingGet ready for an unforgettable experience: East Coast Radio House + Garden Show1 day ago
Protecting Paradise
Irvine PartnersProtecting Paradise15 Jun 2023
Source: Supplied. Kanyisa Mkhize, chief executive officer of Sanlam Corporate.
Alarming state of medical-aid savings portends health crisis for South Africans7 Jun 2023
SustainAFRICAbility: 5 action points from brands this Africa Day
KantarSustainAFRICAbility: 5 action points from brands this Africa Day25 May 2023
Source:
Satisfactory results coming out of SA's major life insurers, stats show17 May 2023
SanParks appoints first female CEO
SanParks appoints first female CEO31 Mar 2023
How is tech-enabled simplification driving SA's long-term insurance industry growth?
Insight SurveyHow is tech-enabled simplification driving SA's long-term insurance industry growth?1 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Front row: The KNP managing executive, Oscar Mthimkhulu, KNP gerneral manager of finance, Khethiwe Silubane, the deputy minister of tourism, Fish Mahlalela and the chief director of the department of tourism, Lizzy Mathopa. With them at the back are some of the graduates of the Tourism Monitors Training Programme.
Round of applause for graduates of new tourism and SanParks empowerment programme27 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz