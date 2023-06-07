Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Agribusiness Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


A further deterioration in agriculture GDP outcomes turn negative in Q1 of 2023

7 Jun 2023
Paul MakubeBy: Paul Makube
As widely expected, South Africa posted a pedestrian GDP growth of 0.4% in the first quarter of 2023 thus avoiding a technical recession. While eight of the industries recorded growth, agriculture was a major drag on growth as it deteriorated further by double-digit levels. After contracting by 2.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, agriculture GDP fell sharply by 12.3% year-on-year which reflects a downturn in economic activities in the field crops and animal product industries.
Source: josealbafotos via
Source: josealbafotos via Pixabay

The weak performance in field crops was expected given the generally slow seasonal activity in the first quarter as well as the decrease in commodity prices. For animal products, the downturn in prices coupled with an 8% reduction in livestock slaughter underpinned the contraction in growth for this sector.

SA citrus calls on presidential support in EU orange export battle
SA citrus calls on presidential support in EU orange export battle

17 Feb 2023

The sector continues to grapple with challenges such as the ongoing debacle of uncompetitive phytosanitary measures on citrus from the EU (new rules on false coddling moth), logistics and infrastructure deterioration, high energy costs, rising interest rates, elevated input costs, as well as disease outbreaks.

Nonetheless, we expect a rebound in the remaining quarters of 2023 given the huge harvest outlook for summer and winter grain and oilseed crops.

The May 2023 crop estimate indicated a 6% increase in overall grain and oilseed production for the season to 20.20 million tonnes with output for maize, South Africa’s biggest staple, increasing by 4.6% year-on-year to 16.19 million tonnes despite a contraction in planted area. Citrus will see another good harvest with record volumes earmarked for exports, hopefully, aided by the declining shipping costs and the weaker rand exchange rate.

NextOptions
Paul Makube
Paul Makube's articles

About Paul Makube

Paul Makube is Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.
    Read more: Agribusiness, agriculture industry, Paul Makube, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing



    Related

    Your omelette is not yet under threat despite the recent Western Cape bird flu outbreak
    Your omelette is not yet under threat despite the recent Western Cape bird flu outbreak1 day ago
    Source: ©monticello via
    Global food prices decline in May2 Jun 2023
    Dichotomy of abundance and scarcity: The paradox of South African agriculture
    Dichotomy of abundance and scarcity: The paradox of South African agriculture29 May 2023
    Source: Barescar90 via
    No respite for farmers as debt servicing costs escalate following another 50-basis points hike26 May 2023
    #FarmingfortheFuture: Restore Africa Funds on the importance of regenerative agriculture
    #FarmingfortheFuture: Restore Africa Funds on the importance of regenerative agriculture25 May 2023
    Akkedisberg farmworkers inspire hope and empowerment with wine brand, Southern Treasures
    Akkedisberg farmworkers inspire hope and empowerment with wine brand, Southern Treasures25 May 2023
    Mr Price Foundation empowers a sustainable future through hydroponic technology
    Mr Price Foundation empowers a sustainable future through hydroponic technology24 May 2023
    The changing face of agricultural finance: Shifting focus for sustainable growth
    The changing face of agricultural finance: Shifting focus for sustainable growth23 May 2023

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz