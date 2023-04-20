Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Agribusiness News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Agriculture jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


A faster acceleration in food price inflation to another record high in March

20 Apr 2023
Paul MakubeBy: Paul Makube
The latest inflation data shows no respite for consumers as headline consumer price inflation inched 0.1 percentage point higher to 7.1% year-on-year in March 2023 from 7.0% year-on-year in February, according to the update from Statistics South Africa.

The CPI lifted from 0.7% month-on-month last month to 1% month-on-month in March 2023. Gains in prices in food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services categories underpinned this stickiness on the upside in the CPI outcomes.
Source: ©Wavebreak Media Ltd via
Source: ©Wavebreak Media Ltd via 123RF

Food and non‑alcoholic beverages were the biggest contributors with 2.4 percentage points, rising by 14% year-on-year from 13.6% year-on-year previously. Food alone rose to a new record high since March 2009 at 14.4% year-on-year and lifted 1% month-on-month in March 2023.

In the food basket, the bread and cereals category still posted the highest increase of 20.3% year-on-year although below the 20.5% year-on-year pace recorded in February 2023. This again reflects the delayed passthrough of the recent moderation in grain prices at producer level. Thus, manufacturers are still carrying the high cost of grain prices from 2022 due to the lag of up to five months in the pass through to the consumer level.

Persistent and steep load shedding in 2023 has further exacerbated the situation. Bear in mind that this category’s weight is significant in the food basket at 21%.

Although still elevated at double-digit levels, meat with a higher weight of 35% in the food basket slowed from 11.4% year-on-year in February 2023 to 106% year-on-year in March 2023 and was unchanged month-on-month. We have seen a significant pullback in producer prices in the past few months hence the softening at consumer level.

Vegetables continued to surprise on the upside, coming up by a whopping 20.5% year-on-year and lifting by 3.8% month-on-month due to production challenges in various categories. Fruits also jumped 5.2% year-on-year but slowed to 0.9% month-on-month from 1.2% month-on-month previously.

Source: ©stokkete via 123RF
World food commodity prices fall in March

11 Apr 2023

Meanwhile, unrelenting cost pressures emanating from load shedding will continue to maintain the stickiness in food prices in the short term. However, monthly prices on both the domestic and international markets continue to trend on the downside recently which has the potential to limit further upside in consumer prices in the second half of 2023.

Furthermore, global food inflation remains on the downside as per the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s March 2023 update which showed a twelfth consecutive month at -2.1% month-on-month.

The FAO food prices inflation dropped to a low of -20.5% year-on-year and was in negative territory for the fifth consecutive month. Fortunately, the domestic summer crop season is expected to end on a high note with a good harvest given the excellent seasonal conditions which bodes well for food inflation in the months ahead.

NextOptions
Paul Makube
Paul Makube's articles

About Paul Makube

Paul Makube is Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.
    Read more: Agribusiness, Food and Agriculture Organization, agriculture industry, Paul Makube, agroprocessing

    Related

    Transforming African agriculture: Investing in solutions to maximise farm-level productivity
    Transforming African agriculture: Investing in solutions to maximise farm-level productivity1 day ago
    Tongaat, Gledhow Mill defaults lead to R1bn loss for SA canegrowers as RV falls by 8%
    Tongaat, Gledhow Mill defaults lead to R1bn loss for SA canegrowers as RV falls by 8%3 days ago
    #Newsmaker: Former farm worker rises to executive role at Zoetendal Vineyards and River Estate
    #Newsmaker: Former farm worker rises to executive role at Zoetendal Vineyards and River Estate3 days ago
    Fairtrade: Study finds premium label does not always benefit workers on South African wine farms
    Fairtrade: Study finds premium label does not always benefit workers on South African wine farms14 Apr 2023
    What does it take for agri sector transformation to be successful?
    What does it take for agri sector transformation to be successful?13 Apr 2023
    WCape, Potatoes SA sign MoU to expand potato industry opportunities
    WCape, Potatoes SA sign MoU to expand potato industry opportunities13 Apr 2023
    Image source:
    Here's how the insurance industry safeguards South Africa's food supply11 Apr 2023
    Source: ©stokkete via 123RF
    World food commodity prices fall in March11 Apr 2023

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz