Technology News South Africa

Lucas Malamule Ndala succeeds Richard Schumacher as Seacom CFO

16 Nov 2023
16 Nov 2023
ICT services provider Seacom on Thursday announced an executive leadership team reshuffle. Lucas Malamule Ndala has been appointed as the new group chief financial officer, succeeding Richard Schumacher, who previously held the role.
Lucas Malamule Ndala succeeds Richard Schumacher as Seacom CFO

Ndala has spent over two decades gathering a wealth of financial expertise and industry insight that he now brings to the organisation.

He served in various executive roles within the Telkom Group, including CFO, COO, group executive for the GCEO support office, and board member of the Telkom Group division, Openserve.

Teraco CT2 render. Source: Supplied
Teraco breaks ground on CT2 expansion

1 day

He also served as CFO at BCX and interim CEO of Postbank. His extensive experience and strong academic background make him exceptionally well suited to lead Seacom's financial strategies with precision and innovation.

Leadership transitions

At the same time Richard Schumacher will transition to a new position as chief wholesale and strategic alliances officer. In this capacity, Richard will play a crucial role in fostering stronger relationships with Seacom’s global customers, partners, and suppliers; further enhancing Seacom's strategic position in the market.

These leadership changes will help the company address the evolving needs of its customers, driving sustained growth, expanding into new markets, and transitioning to a regional focus with localised customer attention.

"We are excited to welcome Lucas Ndala as our new Group Chief Financial Officer, and usher Richard Schumacher into his new role,” said Alpheus Mangale, group CEO of Seacom.

“Lucas' appointment reflects our commitment to enhancing our financial strategy and sustainability, while Richard's new position highlights our dedication to strategic partnerships and alliances.”

Staying at the forefront of ICT

“Together, they will play integral roles in guiding Seacom to new heights in the telecommunications and managed services industry," Mangale concluded.

These strategic leadership changes demonstrate Seacom's dedication to staying at the forefront of the ICT sector.

As the company forges ahead in this dynamic landscape, it looks forward to leveraging Lucas Ndala's financial expertise and Richard Schumacher's strategic acumen to drive innovation and continued success.

Read more: Telkom, Seacom, Postbank, Alpheus Mangale, BCX, Openserve, leadership change
Let's do Biz