Teraco breaks ground on CT2 expansion

    15 Nov 2023
    15 Nov 2023
    Teraco announced its follow through on the planned expansion of its CT2 hyperscale data centre in Brackenfell, Cape Town. The facility's critical IT load is set to increase by 30MW, reaching a total of 50MW by early 2025. This expansion is in response to the growing demand for data centre capacity from enterprise customers and hyperscale cloud providers.
    Teraco CT2 render. Source: Supplied
    Teraco CT2 render. Source: Supplied

    The new facility will incorporate the latest in sustainable cooling and water management designs. Teraco’s CEO, Jan Hnizdo, emphasised the strategic importance of the CT2 facility, highlighting its scalability, reliability, security, and extensive network service provider options.

    “Teraco is committed to growing its capacity footprint across its core hubs. We ensure our clients have the flexibility to scale and take advantage of the digital transformation across sub-Saharan Africa. We continue to invest significantly in the region’s ICT infrastructure and have built out Africa’s largest data centre platform. We take pride in enabling open access interconnection and providing world-class data centre infrastructure for our clients,” he said.

    Source: © 123rf South Africa’s municipalities cannot modernise and acquire waste processing facilities to divert waste from landfill unless there is public-private sector investment
    8 key points promoting good practices in sustainable waste management and advancing the circular economy

    9 hours

    CT2 Phase 2 construction has commenced with the new capacity scheduled to be available in the first quarter of 2025. CT2 Phase 2 will comprise four data halls of 5.3MW, two data halls of 3.1MW, and a further two data halls of 2.2MW. Set to be built over three levels upon completion, the entire CT2 facility will support a total IT load of 50MW.

    Rich ecosystem

    As part of Teraco’s broader Cape Town Campus, CT2 is connected to CT1 with diverse fibre routes and provides enterprises with direct access to Platform Teraco; a rich ecosystem of over 250 network providers, global cloud on-ramps, subsea cable systems, access to over 50 managed service providers, and direct peering at NAPAfrica. Clients deployed in either of these facilities can connect directly to AWS Direct Connect and Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute or via Teraco’s Africa Cloud Exchange.

    As one of Africa’s most digitally connected cities, Cape Town is a logical destination for Teraco’s continued investment into data centre infrastructure on the continent.

    The city benefits from its enviable location at the southern tip of Africa and is the confluence point for major subsea cable systems such as Equiano, ACE, WACS and SAT-3/SAFE. The abundance of subsea cables landing in Cape Town continues to gain momentum, with the 2AFRICA cable system landing expected soon.

    Sustainability first

    CT2 has been designed to put sustainability first and minimise its environmental footprint. Incorporating state-of-the-art cooling designs with a closed-loop chilled water system that offers 100% free air cooling. This design introduces industry leading PUEs, minimising energy consumption and reducing to zero water used in the ongoing cooling process.

    CT2 is the latest expansion to Teraco’s growing data centre platform. It increases the critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 185MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3/JB5 (70MW), Bredell Campus JB2/JB4 (64MW), Cape Town Campus CT1/CT2 (50MW), and Durban (1MW).

    Organisations working to accelerate their digital transformation use Teraco to scale their IT infrastructure dynamically, adopt hybrid multi-cloud architectures, and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Platform Teraco ecosystem of global and local clients.

