Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OppoEcentric Payment SystemsBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Internet News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    #ATF2023: IFC and RMB in R900m deal with Liquid to expand affordable broadband

    16 Nov 2023
    16 Nov 2023
    The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) are investing R900m (R450m each) in Cassava's Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand affordable broadband access in the Eastern Cape Fibre Project. Beyond the immediate project, the investment will strengthen the integration of the digital ecosystem in South Africa, facilitating e-government services and connecting underserved areas.
    Investment signing ceremony. Source: Supplied.
    Investment signing ceremony. Source: Supplied.

    “The support and investment we have received from IFC and RMB underscores our collective commitment to advancing South Africa's broadband connectivity and uplifting the communities in which we do business," says Hardy Pemhiwa, group CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

    "Not only will this investment from RMB and IFC help fund the expansion of our fibre backbone network in the Eastern Cape, but also help us upskill more South Africans and create employment. We believe this collaboration sets a new benchmark for the financing and development of digital infrastructure in South Africa."

    Source: Pixabay/Pexels
    #ATF2023: Vodacom joins the space race to beat Starlink

      10 hours

    Since its inception the Eastern Cape Fibre Project has been a transformative initiative. It has played a significant role in reiterating that Liquid is aligned with the government in meeting its 2030 NDP objective of 100% broadband coverage.

    Liquid has invested heavily in EC since then across a raft of initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and empowering citizens with digital skills, even in the farthest part of the province. It has invested over R400m into extending its operations in the region, connecting more than 1,300 government buildings, and creating over 600 permanent and temporary jobs.

    Least connected region

    “Digital connectivity that is inclusive and accessible is a fundamental driver of economic growth and an informed society," says Sarvesh Suri, IFC’s regional industry director for infrastructure and natural resources, Africa.

    "Through our partnership with Liquid South Africa, we are committed to narrowing the digital divide in the Eastern Cape and expanding internet access to underserved areas.”

    The Eastern Cape is one of the least connected regions in South Africa. Only 65% of households have internet access, and only 5% have access from home. This is twice as low as the average for South Africa, where 10% of the total population has internet access from home.

    “RMB is proud to have been the co-arranger and funder for the Eastern Cape Fibre Project to help enable access to information communication technology for communities in the province. All people should have access to the power of the digital world to better their lives," says head of corporate client group Nana Phiri.

    "We believe in partnering with our clients who are vested in digital inclusion to narrow the digital divide and counteract the negative social consequences of digital exclusion. We look forward to working on similar transactions across the continent,”

    Stimulate economic growth

    The project will significantly increase access to high-quality digital connectivity for businesses and other organisations. As high-speed Internet infrastructure expands, it will create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

    This investment is a major milestone in realising a digitally connected Africa that is empowered through connectivity, in which no one is left behind.

    The investment from the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the latest contribution to the collaboration it entered with Liquid, which is aimed at increasing digital connectivity and inclusion in Africa and supporting the region’s growing digital ecosystem.

    Read more: Eastern Cape, IFC, RMB, digital transformation, Hardy Pemhiwa
    NextOptions

    Related

    Google search with generative AI recently expanded to South Africa.
    Department of Tourism signs collaboration deal with Google
    12 Nov 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Is Mauritian banking transforming sub-Saharan Africa's economic landscape internationally?
     4 Oct 2023
    Source: Supplied. Carel Kleynhans, chief executive officer of Divercity; Kushinga Kambarami, green building consultant, IFC; Lenore Cairncross, green building lead for Africa, IFC; Diep Nguyen-van Houtte, senior manager for climate business at IFC; and Richard Dube, investment associate, Divercity.
    IFC and SA developers explore Edge-certified green housing projects in Joburg
    4 Oct 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Pan-African real-estate firm and RMB take a lead in propelling Africa's sustainability agenda
    29 Sep 2023
    Source: Miranda Abraham, RMB’s head of loan syndications.
    Miranda Abraham appointed to LMA Board, boosting EMEA
    22 Sep 2023
    Navigating Africa's channel ecosystem through innovation and partnership
    Navigating Africa's channel ecosystem through innovation and partnership
     20 Sep 2023
    Source:
    BankservAfrica welcomes Stephen Linnell as CEO
    18 Sep 2023
    Liquid launches new terrestrial fibre routes to boost regional connectivity
    Liquid launches new terrestrial fibre routes to boost regional connectivity
    14 Sep 2023
    Must read
    Egbert Faibille Jr delivered a public lecture on Ghana's energy sector at the University of Ghana 75-year anniversary in January. Source: x.com
    Energy & MiningGhana ponders sliding scale oil royalties to stimulate investment
     1 hour
    The imperative for SA's large imports players to nurture smaller sector participants
    Logistics & TransportThe imperative for SA's large imports players to nurture smaller sector participants
     11 hours
    Source: Supplied. Steven Kark, group chief executive officer of Paycorp.
    FinanceNew app enables South Africans to withdraw their crypto as cash at ATMs
    12 hours
    Image supplied. The CSIR has been named one of the 2023 UNEP Champions of the Earth, for its contribution to the fight against plastic pollution
    ESG & SustainabilityCSIR work against plastic pollution honoured by UNEP's Champions of the Earth
    15 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz