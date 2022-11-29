Northern and Western Cape to cooperate on green hydrogen initiative

The Northern and Western Cape governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)to develop a green hydrogen hub and corridor.

The MoU comprises heads of agreement on the principles and areas of cooperation of the development, consolidating efforts towards a Western SADC Green Hydrogen Corridor. Cape Town Premier Alan Winde and Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul signed the MoU on the eve of the inaugural Africa Green Hydrogen Summit.

"This MoU is just the beginning of our historic move towards developing a green hydrogen economy through building critical relationships, in this case, with our Northern Cape colleagues and role players in the private sector," said Winde.

Western Cape finance and economic opportunities minister, Mireille Wenger, commented: “Building a green, energy resilient future and enjoying the benefits of this will not be possible without partnerships across all levels of government as well as the private sector.

"The MoU signed today is a wonderful example of how we can work together and act to ensure a brighter future, based on economic growth which creates jobs.”