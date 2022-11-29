Industries

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Africa


Sibanye board approves $616m spending on Finland lithium project

29 Nov 2022
Sibanye Stillwater's board has approved €588m ($616.22m) of capital expenditure to advance its Keliber lithium project in Finland, the company said on Monday, 28 November, seeking a foothold in the European battery metals market.
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The diversified South African miner took control of Finnish battery chemicals maker Keliber in October when it raised its shareholding to 85% after acquiring a 30.29% stake in February.

Sibanye said its board-approved capital expenditure programme would start with construction of a lithium hydroxide refinery within Finland's the Kokkola industrial park, a logistics hub from where the company plans to feed into the European battery sector.

Seifsa, Memsa honour excellence in metals, engineering and mining equipment sectors
Seifsa, Memsa honour excellence in metals, engineering and mining equipment sectors

18 Nov 2022

“We are delighted to advance and grow our presence in the European battery metals industry through Keliber, which we expect will be the first fully integrated European lithium hydroxide producer supplying the European market and is expected to have one of the lowest carbon emission footprints in the industry," Sibanye chief executive Neal Froneman said in a statement.

Sibanye plans to underwrite a €104m capital increase by Keliber by the end of January while at least €250m will be be borrowed to fund construction of the project.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Neal Froneman, Sibanye Stillwater

