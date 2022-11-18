Seifsa, Memsa honour excellence in metals, engineering and mining equipment sectors

The annual Metals and Engineering Sector Awards for Excellence event took place on Thursday, 17 November, in Randburg, Johannesburg. The awards was hosted by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (Seifsa) in partnership with Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa (Memsa).

CeeWay Engineering

Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini, with the help of holographic technology, welcomed guests to the ceremony, saying, “We believed that, notwithstanding the many challenges faced by the sector, there are companies within the metals and engineering (M&E) sector that are doing fantastic, innovative work that must be recognised and celebrated.

"Companies in the sector have demonstrated that they are capable of innovating, and fostering good relations with their employees, suppliers, customers and the communities around their operations. Seifsa is not only honoured to be associated with each and every entry but, more importantly, privileged to recognise and acknowledge excellence.”

Macsteel Service Centres SA

Excellence in innovation

Memsa CEO Lehlohonolo Amos Molloyi said he was happy to join Seifsa in celebrating excellence, adding: “While most of our members form part of the steel value chain, their products and services are specifically aimed at meeting the needs of the mining industry, with its own unique and complex requirements. Memsa are thankful to Seifsa for allowing us to share the stage with the Seifsa Awards for Excellence this year, we regard this event as an excellent context for the launch of our awards.

“The SA mining equipment industry is well respected for its technological and innovation advancement, however, the pandemic and lockdowns presented a test to our ingenuity and resilience. It is in the midst of these challenges that we witnessed some excellence in innovation, structuring of work and manufacturing processes, and we are proud to report that not one Memsa member company, which was actively manufacturing for the mining industry, permanently closed its doors during or since the pandemic.”

Tafadzwa Chibanguza, Kobus de Beer and Lucio Trentini

Kobus de Beer was awarded the Lifetime Contribution to the Industry Award. He is the current chairman of International Steel Fabricators of South Africa and the Structural Steel Export Cluster and a Commissioner on the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa. Michelle Austin, the group financial director at Keegor South Africa, was named Business Woman of the Year. And Vesconite Bearings won the Business Resilience of the Year in Responding to Covid-19 Award.

Keegor also received the Workplace Health and Safety Award. The company has not had one Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) contravention since COO Marno Jacobs was appointed in 2019.

The Memsa Member Manufacturer of the Year Award to recognise excellence in local mining equipment manufacturing was awarded to Bell Equipment.

Pamodzi Unique Engineering

Other awards presented at the ceremony include:



Best Customer Service Award: Macsteel



Most Transformed Company of the Year: Pamodzi Engineering



Environment Stewardship Award: MSC Technical



Corporate Social Responsibility: Electrolux South Africa



Young Entrepreneur of the year Award: Caleisle Ngwenya, the director at CeeWay Engineering



Industry Apprenticeship Award: ArcelorMittal

Other awards presented by Memsa include:



Customised Customer Service: ProProcess Engineering



Localised Supply Chain: Buraaq Mining Services and Rham Equipment



Manufacturing Solutions: NTGR Engineering Projects

Trentini also acknowledged the Seifsa Sponsored Graduate Class of 2021, as well as Bursar of the Year, Karina Sewsunker, who is completing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.