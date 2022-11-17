Gateway undergoes multi-million-rand refurbishment

Phase one includes a triple-volume faceted glass façade around the main lifts, a new geometric tiling design and curved organic ceiling bulkheads with sweeping lines and timber accents.
According to general manager for Gateway, Feysel Potgieter, work has commenced on the first phase but would pause for the festive season. Phase 2, which will focus on the adjacent wings, will be completed in 2023.
Adopting a sustainability-centred approach, materials and finishes have been sustainably sourced or made from recycled materials, explained Potgieter, and the existing natural stone in the mall has been repurposed. Energy-sensitive lighting and electronics is beign used and will extend to operational components such as sanitary ware, escalators, lifts and air conditioning chillers.