Gateway undergoes multi-million-rand refurbishment

KZN super regional mall, Gateway Theatre of Shopping, is undergoing a multi-million-rand refurbishment. The two-phase upgrade begins with the transformation of the Great Hall around Gateway's entrance axis. This will be followed by the rejuvenation of the centre's two adjacent vaulted wings.

Phase one includes a triple-volume faceted glass façade around the main lifts, a new geometric tiling design and curved organic ceiling bulkheads with sweeping lines and timber accents.

According to general manager for Gateway, Feysel Potgieter, work has commenced on the first phase but would pause for the festive season. Phase 2, which will focus on the adjacent wings, will be completed in 2023.

Adopting a sustainability-centred approach, materials and finishes have been sustainably sourced or made from recycled materials, explained Potgieter, and the existing natural stone in the mall has been repurposed. Energy-sensitive lighting and electronics is beign used and will extend to operational components such as sanitary ware, escalators, lifts and air conditioning chillers.