Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Eva-LastEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Property Development News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Gateway undergoes multi-million-rand refurbishment

17 Nov 2022
KZN super regional mall, Gateway Theatre of Shopping, is undergoing a multi-million-rand refurbishment. The two-phase upgrade begins with the transformation of the Great Hall around Gateway's entrance axis. This will be followed by the rejuvenation of the centre's two adjacent vaulted wings.
Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Source: Supplied
Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Source: Supplied

Phase one includes a triple-volume faceted glass façade around the main lifts, a new geometric tiling design and curved organic ceiling bulkheads with sweeping lines and timber accents.

According to general manager for Gateway, Feysel Potgieter, work has commenced on the first phase but would pause for the festive season. Phase 2, which will focus on the adjacent wings, will be completed in 2023.

Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Source: Supplied
Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Source: Supplied

Adopting a sustainability-centred approach, materials and finishes have been sustainably sourced or made from recycled materials, explained Potgieter, and the existing natural stone in the mall has been repurposed. Energy-sensitive lighting and electronics is beign used and will extend to operational components such as sanitary ware, escalators, lifts and air conditioning chillers.

NextOptions

Related

Gateway creates immersive candyland experience for festive visitors
Gateway creates immersive candyland experience for festive visitors8 Dec 2020
Gateway Theatre of Shopping refurbishment a success, despite challenges
Gateway Theatre of Shopping refurbishment a success, despite challenges12 Aug 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz