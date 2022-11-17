Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedSun ExchangeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

  • Professional End-User Consultant Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Alleged Camden power station saboteur arrested

    17 Nov 2022
    According to Eskom, a maintenance company contractor working at the Camden power station has been arrested after he was "positively linked to an incident of sabotage" during investigations.
    Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters
    Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

    The perpetrator is said to have caused Camden’s Unit 4 to trip after allegedly removing a bearing oil drain plug which continuously tripped the oil burner. The incident occurred in October.

    “Intensive internal investigations led to the culprit being identified and questioned about the incident. The evidence obtained and the confession made by the perpetrator revealed the plug was intentionally removed to cause the trip. This act of sabotage would ensure that his employer is awarded additional maintenance and repair jobs at the power station,” Eskom said.

    The arrest comes barely a week after two truck drivers, who were working for an Eskom contracted ash transporting company, were arrested for alleged coal theft at the Kendal power station.

    Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges
    Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges

    By 28 Oct 2022

    Suspicions confirmed

    General manager for security at Eskom, Advocate Karen Pillay, said the arrest bears evidence to the power utility’s suspicions that some contractors and employees were deliberately sabotaging power stations.

    “It is disheartening to find that some of our contractors are unscrupulous, have malicious intent and are willing to plunge the country into further load shedding at a time when the electricity grid is highly constrained.

    “We have always suspected that some of our maintenance contractors and employees are behind these acts of sabotage. We shall continuously work with the law enforcement agencies to bring these insiders to book and ensure that justice is meted out, but most importantly that those with similar tendencies across Eskom are arrested and removed from the organisation,” she said.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: Eskom, Eskom sabotage

    Related

    South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out
    South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out3 hours ago
    Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year
    Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year1 day ago
    2022 confirmed as most intensive load shedding year to date - CSIR
    2022 confirmed as most intensive load shedding year to date - CSIR2 days ago
    World Bank to provide $497m for Komati decommissioning, repurposing
    World Bank to provide $497m for Komati decommissioning, repurposing4 Nov 2022
    Kusile Unit 1 'chimney' failure forces shutdown
    Kusile Unit 1 'chimney' failure forces shutdown3 Nov 2022
    PBPRFinding alternative ways to ensure sustainable water supply31 Oct 2022
    Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges
    Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges28 Oct 2022
    Source: Twitter. SA Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana delivers his medium-term budget speech on Wednesday, 26 October.
    #MTBPS: "Failure to deliver on key commitments could elevate policy uncertainty"27 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz