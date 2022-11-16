Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedSun ExchangeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

  • Professional End-User Consultant Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Loadshedding and SMEs: 3 ways to mitigate the impact of power cuts on your business

    16 Nov 2022
    By: Ben Bierman, Issued by: Business Partners Limited
    When the first scheduled blackouts were rolled out in 2007, it was believed to be a solution to a temporary problem especially when the country avoided loadshedding from 2009. More than a decade later and experts predict that loadshedding is going to be part of the South African socio-economic reality for far longer than anyone could have anticipated.
    Ben Bierman, managing director at Business Partners
    Ben Bierman, managing director at Business Partners

    The effect that loadshedding has had on small and big businesses has been well documented, with the cost of power cuts being estimated at billions of rands every day. Faced with this mounting challenge, South African small and medium enterprise (SME) owners have been called upon to be more solutions-driven and resilient than ever.

    The most recent Business Partners Limited SME Index showed a noticeable increase in the percentage of entrepreneurs who are taking proactive steps to mitigate the effects that loadshedding has on profitability and productivity.

    These are a few of the ways that entrepreneurs can reduce the cost of business interruption and damage caused when the lights go out.

    1. Share the load

      2. Many small businesses have invested in inverters and generators to keep their operations going during loadshedding. This equipment can cost anywhere between R2,000 and R200,000, depending on the capacity of the machinery and the energy demand placed on it. For some entrepreneurs who run their businesses from retail stores or small workshops, the large capital outlay required to own a generator has proven too expensive.

      But, if you’re an SME that operates within the same building or complex as other small businesses, you could consider coming together and sharing the cost of a generator that will keep basic operations going for two or three shops at the same time.

      The same can be said about installing solar panels as an alternative energy source. As an SME, you can apply for a small business loan to equip your business with solar technology as a backup energy source and split the cost with surrounding SMEs where possible. If you do opt to do this, remember to check what the insurance implications are and ensure that contractual agreements are in place between all parties involved to avoid incurring unnecessary liabilities.

    2. Charge up

      3. The onset of loadshedding in South Africa triggered several innovations in technology to keep devices charged when power cuts kick in. As an SME owner, you should invest in as many backup charging devices as you can to keep your essential equipment going.

      In one example, a nail salon owner shared her solution of investing in chargeable equipment like electric nail files, chargeable UV lights to cure nails and desk lamps that can be charged using a USB cable.

      Fortunately, it’s now relatively easy to find a chargeable alternative to many different devices – online you’ll be able to find power banks for multiple devices as well as rechargeable desk fans, LED lamps, speakers, food production equipment and even water dispensers.

    3. Safety first

      4. Mitigating the effects of loadshedding is as much about finding creative ways to keep going when the power is cut off, as it is about implementing preventative measures to reduce the potential damage that blackouts can cause.

      As an SME, once you have opted for an alternative energy source or found ways to work around the loadshedding schedule, you should conduct an “energy safety audit”. As a bare minimum, you should install surge protection strips or devices to prevent long-term electrical damage from power surges.

      Other precautionary measures include ensuring that your power adapters are never overloaded and that your team makes a habit of disconnecting any electrical devices during loadshedding, particularly those that require high voltage. You should also review your commercial insurance policy regularly to ensure that you have adequate cover for the equipment you own and that you understand the responsibilities that are placed on you by the insurer to ensure that machinery is properly stored and maintained.

    NextOptions
    Business Partners Limited
    We're Business Partners Limited, one of the leading business financiers for viable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the world. We provide business finance ranging from R500 000 to R50 million to established entrepreneurs with a viable formal business. The finance we provide can be used for expansion, working capital, asset finance, takeovers, commercial property, revamps, management buy-outs or to buy a franchise.
    Read more: power cuts, energy crisis, Business Partners Limited, Ben Bierman

    Related

    South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out
    South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out3 hours ago
    Practical ways SMEs in hospitality can navigate ongoing water restrictions
    Business Partners LimitedPractical ways SMEs in hospitality can navigate ongoing water restrictions23 hours ago
    3 effective ways for entrepreneurs to combat stress and prevent burnout
    Business Partners Limited3 effective ways for entrepreneurs to combat stress and prevent burnout23 hours ago
    Advice for entrepreneurs: what you need to know about securing financing for commercial property
    Business Partners LimitedAdvice for entrepreneurs: what you need to know about securing financing for commercial property1 day ago
    Lessons on building a local brand from the ground up
    Business Partners LimitedLessons on building a local brand from the ground up1 day ago
    Black Friday fever: Here's how SMEs can leverage the hype
    Business Partners LimitedBlack Friday fever: Here's how SMEs can leverage the hype1 day ago
    Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year
    Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year1 day ago
    2022 confirmed as most intensive load shedding year to date - CSIR
    2022 confirmed as most intensive load shedding year to date - CSIR2 days ago

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz