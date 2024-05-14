Tafadzwa Chibanguza to replace Lucio Trentini as SEIFSA CEO

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (SEIFSA) has appointed a new CEO.

Tafadzwa Chibanguza will take over from Lucio Trentini as the CEO of SEIFSA. Image supplied.

Tafadzwa Chibanguza will serve as its CEO designate from 1 July 2025 and CEO on 1 January 2026 when he replaces Lucio Trentini, who retires in 2027.

Between now and his retirement, Trentini will continue to play a role in working with the incoming CEO in providing support and guidance in contributing to the work of the organisation.

Chibanguza, at present the chief operations officer at SEIFSA, brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the role.

Chibanguza’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the SA metals and engineering industry. The challenges facing the metals and engineering industry are unprecedented, and developing a long-term, inclusive strategy for the sector is now more than ever, urgently needed.

During the transition, Chibanguza will have the full support and guidance of the board of directors.

“SEIFSA is confident that it is handing over the helm to a confident leadership team with Chibanguza well placed to take SEIFSA forward in the next phase of its growth journey,” said the federation in a statement.