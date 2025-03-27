EU awards Strategic Project status to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Keliber lithium and GalliCam projects

The European Commission has designated Sibanye-Stillwater’s Keliber lithium project in Finland and GalliCam project in France as 'Strategic Projects' under the European Union (EU) Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA).

The CRMA aims to ensure that European extraction, processing and recycling of strategic raw materials meet 10%, 40% and 25%, respectively of the EU's demand by 2030.

Out of 170 applications received, 47 strategic projects to ensure EU access of critical raw materials were selected based on criteria, including adherence to environmental, social and governance criteria and technical feasibility.

Sibanye-Stillwater is particularly proud that both of its projects in the European region have been selected under these conditions.

Regional ecosystem development

“We are delighted that the European Commission has recognised the strategic significance of our Keliber lithium project and the GalliCam project by granting them Strategic Project status under the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act,” says Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

He explains that the Keliber lithium project is an integral part of the Group’s green metals portfolio and aligns with Sibanye-Stillwater’s positioning in the European ecosystem, while the GalliCam project is an exciting and innovative opportunity which is in the pre-feasibility stage and has already been recognised with a grant from the EU innovation fund.

“The recognition by the European Commission affirms our strategic investments and focus on regional ecosystem development, and we look forward to advancing these critical projects and delivering lasting value to our stakeholders,” he adds.

Keliber lithium project

Sibanye-Stillwater’s Keliber lithium project is expected to produce Europe’s first battery-grade lithium hydroxide from its own ore.

This advanced project includes several mining areas, a concentrator in Päiväneva,the Kaustinen area, and a lithium hydroxide refinery in the Kokkola Industrial Park.

The project is expected to start production during the first half of 2026.

Once it reaches full capacity, it is expected to produce approximately 15,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually for at least 18 years.

Sibanye-Stillwater owns 79.8% of the Keliber Lithium project, with Finnish Minerals Group holding 20% and other Finnish shareholders 0.2%.

The project has been funded by the owners and secured a €500m green loan in August 2024.

GalliCam project

Sibanye-Stillwater’s 100% owned GalliCam project is currently in pre-feasibility stage, which is set to be completed during 2025.

The project aims to repurpose Sibanye-Stillwater’s Sandouville nickel refinery from its former product mix of nickel metals and salts to produce precursor Cathode Active Material (pCAM).

The GalliCam project intends to advance the European and French Electric Vehicle (EV) battery industry by becoming one of Europe’s first pCAM producers.