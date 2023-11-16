Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Algoa FMSoapboxPrimedia BroadcastingThe Social Employment FundPropelair SAAmbani Reputation ManagementKLACatchwordsTLC Worldwide AfricaGreenCapeCoronationSAICASappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Circular Economy & Waste Management News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    CSIR work against plastic pollution honoured by UNEP's Champions of the Earth

    16 Nov 2023
    16 Nov 2023
    The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been named one of the 2023 United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) Champions of the Earth, for its contribution to the fight against plastic pollution, honoured in the Science and Innovation category.
    Image supplied. The CSIR has been named one of the 2023 UNEP Champions of the Earth, for its contribution to the fight against plastic pollution
    Image supplied. The CSIR has been named one of the 2023 UNEP Champions of the Earth, for its contribution to the fight against plastic pollution

    The annual Champions of the Earth award is the UN’s highest environmental honour.

    The Science and Innovation category recognises individuals or organisations whose groundbreaking work pushes the boundaries of human knowledge and technology, with positive impacts on the environment.

    The Champions of the Earth laureates are selected by a global jury following a public nomination process.

    The CSIR stood out among over 2,500 nominations for 2023.

    Advancing plastic research

    The CSIR is plays an important role in advancing plastic research, reflected in its multi-pronged approach to plastic research and development.

    This includes developing innovative technologies to enhance industry; evidencing South Africa’s response to managing plastic waste, and where plastic cannot be avoided, and developing innovative, high-value end-use markets that will drive a circular plastics economy, thereby keeping plastic out of the environment.

    CSIR chief executive officer, Dr Thulani Dlamini, expressed his gratitude at receiving the highest environmental honour, stating that it validates the calibre of CSIR researchers and the organisation's drive to touch lives through innovation.

    “The honour is a testament to the toil and commitment of our researchers to using science and technology to improve the quality of life.
    “Tackling plastic pollution requires a collaborative and systemic approach as no one intervention will suffice, and neither will one entity have all the solutions.

    He adds that they appreciate the support from the industry and government departments, especially the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), which continues to fund the development of alternative technologies that could help to alleviate pollution.

    Consumers prefer paper packaging, want more packaging return programmes
    Consumers prefer paper packaging, want more packaging return programmes

    8 hours

    #SolvePlasticsAfrica Hub

    The CSIR’s #SolvePlasticsAfrica Hub, launched by the CSIR in November 2022, is an online hub that showcases the organisation’s capabilities in providing evidence-based solutions to addressing plastic pollution in Africa.

    The CSIR wants to work with public and private sector organisations from across the continent to unlock opportunities and inform decision-making.
    The CSIR also hosts Africa’s only laboratory equipped to test and verify imported or locally produced products that are being promoted as biodegradable.

    “The UNIDO-funded testing laboratory is capable of establishing the conditions and timeframes for the biodegradation of materials. Tests can be performed under different conditions – aerobic (compost, soil, freshwater and marine) and anaerobic,” says Maya Jacob John, CSIR principal researcher.

    Evidence-based approach to plastics management

    John says it is critical to drive an evidence-based approach to plastics management.

    “Several products are currently being marketed as more environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional plastics.

    “Without evidence from testing and lifecycle analyses, businesses can misguide consumers. Industries can use the CSIR facilities for this purpose,” she says.

    John added that as part of tackling the plastic waste pollution problem, the CSIR is developing materials for replacing single-use plastics that are not recycled.

    These environmentally sustainable products are partially made from local biomass resources, like starch and cellulose.

    Image supplied. Mpact Waste Management is now providing sustainable on-site waste management services for Pick n Pay’s super distribution centre at Eastport Logistics Park, near OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng
    Sustainability and recycling vision key in Mpact's services for Pick n Pay

    2 days

    Partnerships are critical to managing waste in South Africa

    In addition to the plastic-related research undertaken by the CSIR, the organisation also hosts the Waste Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Roadmap Implementation Unit on behalf of the DSI.

    This unit supports the national system of innovation in undertaking relevant waste plastic-related research.

    Prof Linda Godfrey, manager of the CSIR Waste RDI Roadmap Implementation Unit says partnerships are critical to managing waste in South Africa.

    “We must support businesses in adopting sustainable practices and driving a circular plastics economy, where waste is designed out and value is recovered.

    “Working closely with the government in providing evidence to support policy development and implementation that will result in improved waste management and reduced plastic pollution,” she says.

    Read more: environment, science, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, CSIR, innovation, pollution, UNEP, United Nations Environment Programme, plastic waste, plastic pollution, UN, single-use plastics, Department of Science and Innovation
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © 123rf South Africa’s municipalities cannot modernise and acquire waste processing facilities to divert waste from landfill unless there is public-private sector investment
    8 key points promoting good practices in sustainable waste management and advancing the circular economy
    1 day
    Image source: Magda Ehlers from
    Govt to tackle plastic pollution with labour, plastic sector
    8 Nov 2023
    Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags
    Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags
     8 Nov 2023
    CSIR tech entity to commercialise SA innovation
    CSIR tech entity to commercialise SA innovation
    26 Oct 2023
    Food waste and loss is everyone's responsibility - and needs to be addressed with urgency
    Food waste and loss is everyone's responsibility - and needs to be addressed with urgency
    4 Sep 2023
    South Africa's continued digital transformation needs industry expertise. Source: CX Insight/Unsplash
    CSIR appoints panel to steer digital transformation
    30 Aug 2023
    Source: United Nations. UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.
    #BRICS2023: UN Secretary-General calls for African seat on Security Council
     25 Aug 2023
    Source:
    #BRICS2023: Putin's pledge: A path to food security in Africa
     23 Aug 2023
    Must read
    Allegra: Transforming chronic disease management in support of World Aids Day
    HealthcareAllegra: Transforming chronic disease management in support of World Aids Day
    Allegra Healthcare Management 3 hours
    The imperative for SA's large imports players to nurture smaller sector participants
    Logistics & TransportThe imperative for SA's large imports players to nurture smaller sector participants
     6 hours
    Source: Supplied. Steven Kark, group chief executive officer of Paycorp.
    FinanceNew app enables South Africans to withdraw their crypto as cash at ATMs
    7 hours
    Image supplied. The CSIR has been named one of the 2023 UNEP Champions of the Earth, for its contribution to the fight against plastic pollution
    ESG & SustainabilityCSIR work against plastic pollution honoured by UNEP's Champions of the Earth
    10 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz