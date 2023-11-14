Sustainability and recycling vision key in Mpact's services for Pick n Pay

Mpact Waste Management's shared vision of sustainability and recycling with Pick n Pay is a key factor in the group's providing sustainable on-site waste management services for Pick n Pay's super distribution centre at Eastport Logistics Park.

Image supplied. Mpact Waste Management is now providing sustainable on-site waste management services for Pick n Pay’s super distribution centre at Eastport Logistics Park, near OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng

Near OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng, the 164,000m2 Eastport distribution centre is a collaborative venture between Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited and Pick n Pay.

While economic and practical considerations played a pivotal role in the selection process, Pick n Pay insisted on an environmentally responsible approach that placed recycling at the forefront.

With its solid track record in waste management services, Mpact Waste Management was brought on board in January 2023, following a rigorous Request for Proposal process.

"Since then, our hands-on commitment to recycling has seamlessly integrated with Pick n Pay's sustainability objectives,” says Faizel Abdul, key account manager for Mpact Waste Management at Eastport.

“We have effectively implemented a tailored, cost-efficient waste management solution that is aligned with the complex, high-volume demands of this large-scale operation.”

“We have a dedicated team of experts on-site that are continuously overseeing waste collection and processing,” adds Abdul.

“All processed cardboard will be transformed into paper at one of our mills and then returns to Pick n Pay as fresh cardboard – a model example of the circular economy in action.”

“The solutions we offer are adding substantial value for Pick n Pay,” he continues. “This partnership also brings us closer to a circular economy and helps protect our environment by reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.”