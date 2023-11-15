Industries

ESG Company news South Africa

    Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer attracts close to 12,000 walkers

    Issued by Algoa FM
    15 Nov 2023
    Walk, unite, fight. This slogan of the 25th Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer was amplified today as close to 12,000 participants joined the five kilometre walk for a common purpose in Gqeberha, East London and George.
    Mongezi Hermans, Isuzu senior vice president of human capital and corporate affairs, Kate Chester, Wings and Wishes trustee, Alfie Jay, Algoa FM managing director and Natalie Lazaris, head of business
    Presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa, the Big Walk for Cancer is testament to the power of unity, and a reminder that much can be achieved collectively in the battle against this formidable adversary.

    Alfie Jay, Algoa FM managing director said that cancer affects everyone in various ways, directly and indirectly, and the physical activity brings people from all walks of life together. “The Big Walk for Cancer gives us an opportunity to personally connect with our listeners and it is incredible to witness the support for loved ones,” said Jay.

    This year’s beneficiaries are Wings and Wishes and Reach for a Dream. Both organisations support children who are fighting life-threatening illnesses. Reach for a Dream fulfils dreams of children while Wings and Wishes make transportation available for underprivileged sick children who need to be transported for specialised medical treatment which they require – anywhere in South Africa.

    The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer proceeds will provide Reach for a Dream with laptops and tablets which will be used by children who are undergoing long-term treatment and are unable to attend class. These devices will provide dreamers with the opportunity to connect with their families while in hospital.

    Wings and Wishes, will be supported with a donation towards transport costs as the organisation provides transportation support to children who need to travel outside their hometown for lifesaving treatment.

    Paediatric oncologist at the PE Provincial Hospital, Dr Elmarie Mathews, affirmed the impact which these two organisations make on children who have cancer. “They are an unquestionable support to these families and children. It is incredible to witness the children's faces when they experience their 'dreams' with Reach for a Dream, or when they describe their first trip outside of their immediate home vicinities when they are supported by Wings and Wishes to travel for special investigations, treatment and surgery, usually to the Western Cape area,” said Mathews.

    Presenting partner, Isuzu Motors South Africa has been a longstanding supporter of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer. “This walk resonates with our employees and their families who are at the heart and soul of our business and who show up in record numbers to participate every year. This is more than a walk for us, it’s an opportunity to take action, celebrate life and to positively impact the beneficiaries of the event," said Mongezi Hermans, Isuzu senior vice president of human capital and corporate affairs.

    More than 2,000 Isuzu employees and their loved ones participated in the event this year.

    The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer is the largest mass charity event in the region. “We are extremely grateful to the communities of Nelson Mandela Bay, East London and the Garden Route for their support. We hope to attract even more walkers next year,” concluded Jay.

    Algoa FM
    Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.

