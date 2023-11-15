Primedia collaboration brings relief to the Western Cape

The recent devastating floods in the Western Cape of South Africa have left many people, homes, and vital infrastructure severely impacted. In response to this crisis, Feed the Nation Foundation and Pick n Pay swiftly mobilised to provide affected communities with essential supplies such as food, drinking water, and clothing, among other items.

To further bolster these efforts Primedia Cares, the corporate social investment (CSI) arm of the Primedia Group, also took action through Kfm and Cape Talk, two leading Primedia Broadcasting radio stations in the region. Cape Talk and Kfm launched on-air campaigns urging their audiences to contribute necessary items by donating them at their nearest Pick n Pay store. This collaborative initiative included an activation at NI City, where individuals were encouraged to make a difference by contributing to the relief efforts. In a remarkable display of solidarity, Kfm and Cape Talk dedicated over R600,000 in airtime to support this crucial initiative.

"We are deeply committed to supporting the Western Cape communities affected by the devastating floods. Feed the Nation Foundation and Pick n Pay is able to provide essential supplies and bring hope to those in need. Partnering with Kfm and Cape Talk helped extend our collection efforts in involving the generous public of the Western Cape. Together, we can make a difference and show the power of collective action in times of crisis," says Feed the Nation Foundation trustee Vaughn Piece.

The partnership between Kfm, Cape Talk, Pick n Pay, and the Feed the Nation Foundation exemplifies the power of collective action in times of crisis. By leveraging their platforms and resources, these organisations are making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the floods. Their commitment to providing immediate relief and support to communities in need is a testament to their dedication to social responsibility.

"We have a clear responsibility to the Western Cape and our listeners, and we knew that we had to join forces with a key partner to help those who need it most. Partnering with Pick n Pay and Feed The Nation Foundation enabled exactly that, as we were able to use our extensive footprint to mobilise our communities to act in the spirit of Ubuntu and help each other," said Hennie Myburgh, station manager at Kfm.

Primedia Cares, Kfm, Cape Talk, Pick n Pay, and the Feed the Nation Foundation extend their deepest gratitude to all individuals and organisations who have contributed to the relief efforts thus far. They also encourage the public to continue supporting the initiative by donating essential items at their nearest Pick n Pay store or by making financial contributions to the Feed the Nation Foundation.