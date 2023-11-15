Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingMotherland OMNiTradewayAlgoa FMJoe PublicGrey AfricaBroad MediaIncubetaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAClockworkAFDART7 DigitalOFM RadioJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

ESG Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Primedia collaboration brings relief to the Western Cape

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    15 Nov 2023
    15 Nov 2023
    The recent devastating floods in the Western Cape of South Africa have left many people, homes, and vital infrastructure severely impacted. In response to this crisis, Feed the Nation Foundation and Pick n Pay swiftly mobilised to provide affected communities with essential supplies such as food, drinking water, and clothing, among other items.
    Primedia collaboration brings relief to the Western Cape

    To further bolster these efforts Primedia Cares, the corporate social investment (CSI) arm of the Primedia Group, also took action through Kfm and Cape Talk, two leading Primedia Broadcasting radio stations in the region. Cape Talk and Kfm launched on-air campaigns urging their audiences to contribute necessary items by donating them at their nearest Pick n Pay store. This collaborative initiative included an activation at NI City, where individuals were encouraged to make a difference by contributing to the relief efforts. In a remarkable display of solidarity, Kfm and Cape Talk dedicated over R600,000 in airtime to support this crucial initiative.

    "We are deeply committed to supporting the Western Cape communities affected by the devastating floods. Feed the Nation Foundation and Pick n Pay is able to provide essential supplies and bring hope to those in need. Partnering with Kfm and Cape Talk helped extend our collection efforts in involving the generous public of the Western Cape. Together, we can make a difference and show the power of collective action in times of crisis," says Feed the Nation Foundation trustee Vaughn Piece.

    The partnership between Kfm, Cape Talk, Pick n Pay, and the Feed the Nation Foundation exemplifies the power of collective action in times of crisis. By leveraging their platforms and resources, these organisations are making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the floods. Their commitment to providing immediate relief and support to communities in need is a testament to their dedication to social responsibility.

    "We have a clear responsibility to the Western Cape and our listeners, and we knew that we had to join forces with a key partner to help those who need it most. Partnering with Pick n Pay and Feed The Nation Foundation enabled exactly that, as we were able to use our extensive footprint to mobilise our communities to act in the spirit of Ubuntu and help each other," said Hennie Myburgh, station manager at Kfm.

    Primedia Cares, Kfm, Cape Talk, Pick n Pay, and the Feed the Nation Foundation extend their deepest gratitude to all individuals and organisations who have contributed to the relief efforts thus far. They also encourage the public to continue supporting the initiative by donating essential items at their nearest Pick n Pay store or by making financial contributions to the Feed the Nation Foundation.

    Read more: Kfm, Pick n Pay, Cape Talk, Hennie Myburgh
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

    Related

    Image supplied. Mpact Waste Management is now providing sustainable on-site waste management services for Pick n Pay’s super distribution centre at Eastport Logistics Park, near OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng
    Sustainability and recycling vision key in Mpact's services for Pick n Pay
    1 day
    Pick n Pay asap! offers a full refund when Proteas win Cricket World Cup 2023
    Pick n Pay asap! offers a full refund when Proteas win Cricket World Cup 2023
    1 Nov 2023
    Pick n Pay brings back Redro and Peck's
    Pick n Pay brings back Redro and Peck's
    30 Oct 2023
    Pick n Pay Clothing collabs with young designer
    Pick n Pay Clothing collabs with young designer
    26 Oct 2023
    Kfm unveils Galaxy KDay 2024: An epic music extravaganza you can't afford to miss!
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm unveils Galaxy KDay 2024: An epic music extravaganza you can't afford to miss!
    Pick n Pay reports disappointing results but shows growth in key areas
    Pick n Pay reports disappointing results but shows growth in key areas
    18 Oct 2023
    Pick n Pay goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    Pick n Pay goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    16 Oct 2023
    The WWF and Pick n Pay partnership team
    Pick n Pay expands carbon emission reduction efforts with help from WWF SA
    12 Oct 2023
    Must read
    Cast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host
    LifestyleCast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host
    1 hour
    Source: © 123rf South Africa’s municipalities cannot modernise and acquire waste processing facilities to divert waste from landfill unless there is public-private sector investment
    ESG & Sustainability8 key points promoting good practices in sustainable waste management and advancing the circular economy
    1 hour
    Source:
    LegalDA plans oversight visit to CPUT stabbing scene as shocking video emerges
     2 hours
    Tobias Doyer appointed CEO of Grain SA
    AgricultureTobias Doyer appointed CEO of Grain SA
    2 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz