Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mann MadeEva-LastTenacityPRBizcommunity.comGO Content LabUniversity of PretoriaHOT 102.7FMCANSARX AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


JWO Research Grant: Seeking Africa's next environmental innovator

7 Mar 2023
The 5th Annual Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant will open applications from 20 March 2023. The grant seeks to support early-career African researchers focused on innovative research that will contribute to the advancement of environmental and allied sciences; and address relevant, real-world, African issues of current and future importance.
2021 JWO Grant recipient, Dr Gideon Idowu and Jonathan Oppenheimer
2021 JWO Grant recipient, Dr Gideon Idowu and Jonathan Oppenheimer

Having received over 1,000 applications since its inception, the JWO Research Grant has awarded $600,000 to African researchers pursuing solutions to the continent's environmental issues.

Previous recipients such as Dr Gideon Idowu of Nigeria are looking at the potential impact of microplastic pollution not only in terms of the ocean where research has been substantial, but also in Africa’s freshwater systems.

“The grant showcases cutting-edge, innovative scientific research ideas and provides a platform to foster and support Africa’s most brilliant minds. By so doing, it contributes African voices into global conversations on environment and sustainability," says Oppenheimer Generations research and conservation head, Dr Duncan Mcfadyen says. "The work pitched here is cutting-edge, innovative scientific research, that often has the expert panellists in feverish anticipation of who will ultimately walk away with the prize."

Dr Elizabeth le Roux awarded 2022 JWO Research Grant
Dr Elizabeth le Roux awarded 2022 JWO Research Grant

11 Oct 2022

Grant eligibility

The lead applicant should be an early career African scientist, who has strong links to a credible African institution and is proposing to conduct research on the continent. The 2023 JWO Research Grant is encouraging trans-disciplinary research applications that seek solutions to challenges in Africa.

  1. The applicant must hold a degree (PhD, equivalent or higher qualification), and should have no more than seven years of work and/or research experience post-degree (excluding career breaks, including family-related breaks).
  2. The institution must have a proven ability to manage funding and subscribes to good financial grant practice.
  3. The institutional affiliation may be academic, research, government, NGO and for-profit organisation.

Award

The 2023 JWO grant of $150,000 will be awarded to one successful applicant. The grant will support a research programme of up to three years. There will be an annual call for new applications, and the grant recipient will be announced at the Oppenheimer Research Conference. The funds will be distributed in agreed tranches, based on satisfactory progress as measured against agreed milestones.

Applications officially open on 20 March and close on 24 April 2023.

For more information or to apply, visit: https://jworesearchgrant.org

NextOptions
Read more: research grant, Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant, Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer

Related

Dr Elizabeth le Roux awarded 2022 JWO Research Grant
Dr Elizabeth le Roux awarded 2022 JWO Research Grant11 Oct 2022
African researchers invited to apply for JWO Research Grant
African researchers invited to apply for JWO Research Grant2 Jun 2021
New project explores impact of biodiversity loss on well-being in Africa
New project explores impact of biodiversity loss on well-being in Africa17 Aug 2020
Inaugural Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant awardee announced
Inaugural Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant awardee announced8 Oct 2019
Financial boost for women's academic research
Financial boost for women's academic research23 Aug 2019
Academic research eroded
Academic research eroded28 Nov 2017
R6m towards beer ingredients research
R6m towards beer ingredients research14 Sep 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz