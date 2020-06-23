Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Influencer marketing bubble isn't about to blow off anytime soon

By: Rirhandzu Shingwenyana
There was a time in the business world, where the internet economy was the only thing economist talked about. The stock market was growing exponentially. An era that would later be called the dot.com. In early 2000, the internet and the rise of Silicon Valley in America were once the most important proponent of the entire world. The excitement of the business of the internet would become what is today known as the dot.com bubble which later in busted.
Photo by from Pexels.

Similarly, influencer marketing has seen a meteorite growth in recent years. Its deserving growth is because of the penetration of social media and digital marketing. Although there are resounding beliefs that influencer marketing is a bubble that is going to blow off anytime soon. Some believe this sentiment, and others think this form of marketing is here to stay. Thus many brands have become comfortable using it as part of their marketing and promoting strategy.

Hence, in recent years, have seen more and more brands sought celebrates to promote their products as influencers to influence customers and consumers to buy their products. And some brands succeeding, and some failed. Despite the connotation negative that influencer marketing is carrying for the failure of some brands. It is still an effective way of marketing and promoting brands and products.

Influencer marketing like any other form of marketing has to be researched and planned properly. Many brands fail in the research stage, hence sometimes there is a mismatch of the influencer and the brand. Simply put, the influencer's social media content and followers do not complement the brand's ethos. Consequently, campaigns fall flat, followers do not convert, and instead they experience dissonance.

What is important with influencer marketing is to understand the pros and cons:

  • Apply your due diligence when selecting the Influencer for your campaign
  • Understand your customer to pick the right influencer
  • And decide on the aim (s) for your campaign
  • Set metrics for the influencer.
  • Must agree as to who is going to create content. Would you use your copywriter and designer, or the influencer will freestyle and then get your approval before posting?
  • All these must be ironed out.

Remember where your brand is concerned, whatever happens, it’s your brand equity which will be impacted in a whether positive or negative way. Therefore, the above steps are all important for both the brand reputation and the aim of the campaign’s success.
Rirhandzu Shingwenyana's articles

About Rirhandzu Shingwenyana

Rirhandzu Shingwenyana is a BA Communication Studies graduate from the University of Limpopo. As well as certified Brand and Marketing. He is passionate about marketing and advertising, communication, social media and digital strategy. He is currently the marketing coordinator for a small-medium enterprise.
