Nivea pop-up shop offers advice on skincare for dark marks

5 May 2022
Issued by: Nivea South Africa
Nivea has opened a pop-up store at The Zone @ Rosebank, Johannesburg, from 16 April to 15 May 2022 to offer advice and a free full-size sample to people suffering from dark marks. The store also offers a red-carpet experience, 360-degree camera and InstaBooths, making this the biggest consumer experience that Nivea has hosted in South Africa to date.
Nivea pop-up shop offers advice on skincare for dark marks

Facial dark marks are one of the most common skin concerns in South Africa, which is why Nivea has created a pop-up store where people can get skincare advice and receive a free full-size sample of the Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 Anti Dark Mark Serum valued at R360 to help tackle this stubborn and frustrating skin problem. Nivea is giving away R5.4 million worth of these full-size products, to help people kickstart their journey to even tone skin.

Nivea pop-up shop offers advice on skincare for dark marks
The Nivea Luminous Pop-up Store offers a “glamour and glitz” experience for local Rosebank and surrounding communities. Consumers can pop in and have their Hollywood red-carpet moment at the store. A Brand Ambassadors Beauty Consultant will offer a skin analysis and product recommendations. A make-up artist is on hand to do make-up touch-ups. For a red-carpet moment there are also glamorous InstaBooths and a 360° video camera on site to create celebrity-style Instagram moments.

Luminous630 Challenge

Those visiting the pop-up shop can also register for the four-week #LuminousChallenge with weekly Nivea hampers and an epic grand prize of a professional photoshoot valued at R20,000 up for grabs. To participate, entrants should:
  1. Take a picture of their face, one photo per week, for four weeks, and share on their personal Instagram account.
  2. Tag @NIVEASouthAfrica using the #LuminousChallenge.

Nivea Skinfluencer, Boipelo Bokaba
Nivea Skinfluencer,
Boipelo Bokaba
Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa
Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa
Pearl Modiadie and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa on the right
Pearl Modiadie and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa on the right

Dark mark treatment solution

The Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 Anti Dark Mark Serum product treats dark marks with a revolutionary ingredient, Luminous630. This ingredient was patented by Nivea following years of scientific research during which scientists tested 50,000 ingredients. This ingredient was found to be the most effective in treating dark marks.

*PIU Study, four-week application, study on 215 South African women.

Pearl Modiadie
Pearl Modiadie
Popular celebrities and entertainers such as Pearl Modiadie, Enhle Mbali and the Nivea Skinfluencers have also made their appearance at the Nivea Luminous Pop-up Store. And now the community of Rosebank can join in on the fun too.

Where and when

The Zone @ Rosebank

Located Next to Krispy Kreme.

Mall hours
  • Friday and Saturday, 9am–7pm
  • Sunday and public holidays, 10am–5pm
  • Weekdays, 9am-6pm


Brand: Nivea South Africa
Website: www.nivea.co.za
Instagram: NIVEASouthAfrica
Facebook: NIVEA_sa
Campaign hashtag: #LuminousChallenge #NIVEASouthAfrica



Editorial contact
Symbiotic Communications
az.oc.citoibmyS@norahS
Tel: 082 903 5837

Read more: skincare, Nivea, The Zone @ Rosebank

