Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

MTN pledges R30m to nurture the next Siya Kolisi

2 Nov 2023
MTN South Africa will be contributing R30m to the SA Rugby Growth Fund. The donation will be split into R10 million per year for the next three years and is made in recognition of the Springbok's historic victory at Rugby World Cup 2023.
“We are deeply privileged to have been a part of this journey alongside the Springboks. Each one of you has consistently shown us what nation-building, unity and unwavering dedication can achieve,” said Charles Molapisi, CEO at MTN SA, as the team kicked off its trophy tour on Thursday.

“This contribution is to help SA Rugby ensure that the next generation of players of this calibre can be discovered, from every corner of the country, to ensure the next Siya is nurtured and developed through the rugby ranks.”

Source: x.com
What is that thing on the back of the Springbok jerseys at #RWC2023?

By 6 Oct 2023

After five days filled with elation and celebration, the Springboks embarked on their eagerly awaited Springbok Trophy Tour in Pretoria, with a stop-over at MTN’s headquarters for lunch.

They departed MTN for the Johannesburg leg of the tour starting in Braamfontein and then headed to Soweto and concluded at the FNB Stadium.

Flawless record in world cup final games

The Springboks, a source of immense national pride, have consistently gone to great lengths to bring people together. The Springboks are the only team to have won every World Cup final they’ve been in, winning four titles in eight appearances. More than any other country.

“Our longstanding partnership with the Springboks has been instrumental in driving significant social change over the years, touching the lives of South Africans from all walks of life. As a country, we needed this. And we thank you for it,” Molapisi continued.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes too, to the Springbok coaches and management team, the South African Rugby Union and its technical team for enabling us to be in the action right alongside the Boks.”

SA stood behind the Springboks

Molapisi expressed his gratitude to the millions of South Africans who showed their fervent support for the the Springboks. He said that the people who sent their well-wishes through MTN platforms, participated in the MTN Gwijo challenge, or travelled to France, demonstrated a powerful spirit of unity and encouragement.

He added that MTN stood firmly behind the Springboks, no matter the outcome of the match, and would continue to do so.

Tomorrow, the tour will move to Cape Town, and then Durban on Saturday, before concluding in East London on Sunday, 5 November.

Read more: Springboks, Rugby World Cup, SA Rugby, MTN South Africa, Siya Kolisi, Charles Molapisi

