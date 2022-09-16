Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

JNPRBizcommunity.comTelvivaESETCarry1stLexisNexisEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cybersecurity Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

  • Senior Cyber Security Specialist - Blue Team Cape Town
  • Cyber Security Specialist - Blue Team Cape Town
  • Content Specialist Cape Town
  • Cyber Security Architect Stellenbosch
  • Cloud Security Architect Stellenbosch
  • Delegate Sales Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Ransomware is a business resilience issue, not an IT problem

    16 Sep 2022
    Kate MollettBy: Kate Mollett
    Over the course of the last few years ransomware has increased considerably and this trajectory is set to continue. Data breaches and other security events pose significant risks to businesses because lost data represents not only lost business, but also compliance violations, damage to reputation, and typically a heavy financial burden in terms of recovery.
    Source: © Daniil Peshkov–
    Source: © Daniil Peshkov– 123RF.com

    Although ransomware affects IT infrastructure, the impact of an attack goes far beyond and stretches to every corner of a business. Ransomware is therefore a business resilience issue and not an IT problem, and organisations need to be data-ready to mitigate the risks and recover effectively.

    The real cost of ransomware

    The ultimate goal of ransomware is to extort money, and this is done by exploiting vulnerabilities in business-critical data, or data that is vital for operations, as well as sensitive data that contains Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Once the malware gains access to data, it will either delete, encrypt, or corrupt it, rendering business inoperable until they can regain access to this data.

    Cybercriminals will hold the data to ransom and promise to give it back when the money is paid, but often this is not the case. Businesses that pay the ransom are often unable to fully recover the data, which leads to a host of other problems. In addition, the breach of compliance regulations and subsequent damage to reputation cannot be undone.

    Threats both internal and external

    This threat to data is a substantial business risk, and while often this is an external threat, data can also be vulnerable internally. Whether internal actors are acting intentionally with malicious intent, or data is accidentally leaked, exposed or deleted, the result is the same. With ransomware, there is often a combination of both of these threat vectors. The malware originates externally, but it is propagated through the organisation inside. The impact to business can be massive, and any data breach needs to be treated as a disaster, with a proper disaster recovery strategy and plan in place.

    Mitigating the risk

    Dealing with the threat of ransomware, or the risk of any data loss event for that matter requires a strategic approach that leverages data governance to align the risk to the business value of data. It is essential to weigh up the cost of managing data versus the impact to business should something happen to that data, which will decide how this data should be treated. Critical and sensitive data have special requirements, and these need to form part of a data governance strategy.

    Understanding the vulnerabilities and threats, developing policies and procedures to manage these, and educating people around them, are all essential steps as well. Having an incident response plan is vital, but importantly this plan must be evaluated before a problem occurs, to ensure it is robust and effectively handles the scenarios. Finally, all steps and decisions must be documented and auditable, so that in the event of a compliance breach, organisations can prove that they took all necessary steps to protect their data.

    Plan for the worst

    With the acceleration in the volume of ransomware attacks and other cyber threats, it is prudent to plan for the worst-case scenario. Using a best practice data management framework and designing data architecture around this can be invaluable. This includes immutable backups that cannot be infected by malware, and which can be used as restore points. In addition, organisations need to know what critical or sensitive data they have, where it is and why they are keeping it.

    Permissions must also be addressed to ensure that only the right people can modify or delete data, and data should be continuously monitored for anomalies so that threats can be detected quicker before they can cause too much damage. The key is to have a plan, evaluate the plan, and then when an event occurs, go back to the plan to identify what went wrong and how this can be prevented in future. Data loss events are a matter of when, not if, and organisations need to be data-ready to ensure they can recover effectively.

    NextOptions
    Kate Mollett
    Kate Mollett's articles

    About Kate Mollett

    Kate Mollett is senior regional director at Commvault, Africa South and East.
    Read more: ransomware, Kate Mollett

    Related

    Source: Martin Damboldt via
    Guarding against cyberattacks in the shipping and logistics sector with an effective recovery strategy27 Jun 2022
    Hacker group RansomHouse threatens to sell Shoprite data
    Hacker group RansomHouse threatens to sell Shoprite data21 Jun 2022
    Image source: © phartisan –
    TransUnion ransomware attack could give rise to civil claims25 Mar 2022
    Eset Threat Report: Ransomware and password-guessing top cybersecurity threats
    ESETEset Threat Report: Ransomware and password-guessing top cybersecurity threats23 Feb 2022
    20% of companies in SA have no cybersecurity plans for holidays or weekends, study finds
    20% of companies in SA have no cybersecurity plans for holidays or weekends, study finds19 Nov 2021
    Ransomware: How to protect your data
    TroyeRansomware: How to protect your data11 Nov 2021
    3 steps to ransomware risk mitigation
    3 steps to ransomware risk mitigation3 Nov 2021
    Photo: Santeri Viinamäki via (CC BY SA 4.0)
    Magistrate courts in disarray because of broken IT system21 Oct 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz