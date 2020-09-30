Free State Fashion Council donates year's supply of sanitary pads to Bloem school

The Free State Fashion Council, a non-profit organisation of the annual Free State Fashion Week (FSFW), donated sanitary towels and a year's worth of toiletry supplies to school girls from Atlehang High earlier this month.

Lerato Kganyago's journey

As part of its community development drive, the council brought in 2019 FSFW host, TV and radio personality, Lerato Kganyago as a guest speaker. Speaking to the school pupils, Kganyago encouraged the young girls to build a strong sisterhood and normalise supporting each other from a young age.“We have failed at empowering each other in my generation, however, I’m turning that failure into a lesson and passing on the baton to you, the younger generation, to normalise calling people out when they discourage or speak ill of another woman,” she said.Kganyago also touched on a number of issues including gender-based violence, depression, and human trafficking before sharing her journey to becoming a successful media personality and businesswoman.“I did not just arrive to where I am. It has taken a couple of losses, disappointments, failures and rejections, but because my will was good and I stuck to my dreams, I was able to break through. I’m the girl from Soweto, I’m just like you, I was raised by my grandmother, I know the struggles of being from the township,” said Kganyago.While the FSFW fashion and lifestyle showcase was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it continued its mandate of giving back to the community. The council, supported FlutterByLKG, recently launched a sanitary pad brand owned by Kganyago.Candy Smith, chairwoman of the Free State Fashion Council and CEO of Free State Fashion Week, said, “It may be a few girls, but what matters is that it is one less girl or young woman who doesn’t have to worry about not having sanitary towels for the rest of the year.”