Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Health & Welfare News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

CSI & Sustainability jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Free State Fashion Council donates year's supply of sanitary pads to Bloem school

30 Sep 2020
The Free State Fashion Council, a non-profit organisation of the annual Free State Fashion Week (FSFW), donated sanitary towels and a year's worth of toiletry supplies to school girls from Atlehang High earlier this month.

As part of its community development drive, the council brought in 2019 FSFW host, TV and radio personality, Lerato Kganyago as a guest speaker. Speaking to the school pupils, Kganyago encouraged the young girls to build a strong sisterhood and normalise supporting each other from a young age.

“We have failed at empowering each other in my generation, however, I’m turning that failure into a lesson and passing on the baton to you, the younger generation, to normalise calling people out when they discourage or speak ill of another woman,” she said.

Kganyago also touched on a number of issues including gender-based violence, depression, and human trafficking before sharing her journey to becoming a successful media personality and businesswoman.

Lerato Kganyago's journey


“I did not just arrive to where I am. It has taken a couple of losses, disappointments, failures and rejections, but because my will was good and I stuck to my dreams, I was able to break through. I’m the girl from Soweto, I’m just like you, I was raised by my grandmother, I know the struggles of being from the township,” said Kganyago.

While the FSFW fashion and lifestyle showcase was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it continued its mandate of giving back to the community. The council, supported FlutterByLKG, recently launched a sanitary pad brand owned by Kganyago.

Candy Smith, chairwoman of the Free State Fashion Council and CEO of Free State Fashion Week, said, “It may be a few girls, but what matters is that it is one less girl or young woman who doesn’t have to worry about not having sanitary towels for the rest of the year.”
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Related

OnPoint PRSoweto is brimming with excitement over #MissSoweto201925 Nov 2019
2019 Free State Fashion Week to be held at Bloem's Sun Windmill19 Jul 2019
DNA Brand ArchitectsHyundai Kona: Adding colour to the city8 Jan 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz