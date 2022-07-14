Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaCoronationAckermansMpact PlasticsCyril Ramaphosa FoundationFood Forward SAAfrika TikkunGreenCapeSAICABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education & Skills Development News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


MySchool, Breadline Africa partner to uplift children in marginalised communities

14 Jul 2022
The Early Childhood Development (ECD) Census 2021 revealed that the sector needs significant financial and training support. In addition to infrastructure, it highlighted several challenges, including the lack of learning material and training. Only 60% of the ECD programmes surveyed have flush toilets and around a third of all schools do not have taps to supply water for hand washing.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Ahead of Mandela Day, MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet (MySchool) and Breadline Africa have partnered to shine the spotlight on challenges ECD centres across South Africa face.

“We need to focus on early childhood development now as it is crucial to the success of our country and youth. We have to ensure that we do our children justice in providing them with early learning opportunities in their formative years which sets the stage for their success at school as well as later in life,” says Pieter Twine, general manager at MySchool.

Rhiza Babuyile opens R5m community clinic in Diepsloot
Rhiza Babuyile opens R5m community clinic in Diepsloot

8 Jul 2022

A boost where it’s needed most

The ECD sector has been one the sectors most impacted by Covid-19 with many nursery schools and crèches having to close their doors due to the severe effects of the lockdowns. This situation was compounded by the Department of Social Development’s delay in paying out money from the R496m allocated to the sector as part of an employment stimulus relief fund to help it recover.

The pandemic also temporarily halted Breadline Africa’s infrastructure project as its team couldn’t access community projects during lockdown. However, Breadline Africa’s goal to erect 1,000 school infrastructure units by 2023 remains on track.

“Upgrading facilities is an important aspect to ensuring ECD centres meet requirements for registration with the Department of Basic Education. Once registered, centres are able to access government funding, which contributes to their sustainability,” comments Diane Laugksch, strategic partnerships manager at Breadline Africa.

“On average, we have the capacity to place 150 structures per year. Since 1996, Breadline Africa has placed more than 850 structures at community-run projects in resource-poor communities across South Africa. These are predominantly container and prefabricated structures used as classroom, kitchen and toilet facilities at ECD centres and as libraries in quintile 1-3 (no fee-paying) public primary schools,” Laugksch explains.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Inadequate and poor ECD facilities impact learner performance

“Children do not learn when they are hungry and many ECD centres do not have adequate kitchen facilities available to prepare meals. Children also do not learn optimally in dark, damp, unsafe, cold, unventilated, draughty, leaking spaces where learning materials and resources are in short supply,” adds Laugksch.

She noted that this year they hope to secure funding to place 193 structures at community projects. At some sites the organisation also hopes to test a range of environmentally sustainable infrastructure solutions.

“As we celebrate our 25-year anniversary this year, we are proud to continue our support to Breadline Africa. As one of our longstanding beneficiaries, they share our commitment in ensuring that our children have access to quality education which they rightfully deserve,” concludes Twine.

NextOptions
Read more: Breadline Africa, Pieter Twine, MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, ECD centres, Early Childhood Development Census 2021



Related

PNA launches the 'Rock your Funky Socks' campaign to build early childhood development schools
The Publicity WorkshopPNA launches the 'Rock your Funky Socks' campaign to build early childhood development schools3 days ago
Image source: Karel Joseph Noppe Brooks –
ECD Census report released16 May 2022
MySchool calls on supporters to help ensure water access at SA's drought-stricken schools
MySchool calls on supporters to help ensure water access at SA's drought-stricken schools5 May 2022
Community loyalty programme sustains donations during the pandemic
Community loyalty programme sustains donations during the pandemic8 Apr 2022
Image source: Getty Images
Why govt needs to review access to early learning8 Mar 2022
Woolworths keeps 'Making the Difference' with new digital platform
Woolworths keeps 'Making the Difference' with new digital platform26 Jan 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz