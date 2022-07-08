Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsGreenCapeSAICABizcommunity.comSappiMiWayCyril Ramaphosa FoundationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Health & Welfare News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

CSI & Sustainability jobs

  • Donor Relations Manager – Individual Fundraising Portfolio Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Rhiza Babuyile opens R5m community clinic in Diepsloot

    8 Jul 2022
    Community development organisation, Rhiza Babuyile (RB), this week opened its first brick-and-mortar clinic, the Rhiza Babuyile Clinic Diepsloot, after over a decade of serving communities with mobile clinics. The non-profit organisation is working to ease the public health burden by offering an accessible, affordable alternative.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Prior to the establishment of the new clinic there were only two public healthcare clinic facilities catering for a growing community of 300,000 people in Diepsloot.

    The R5m clinic is equipped with advanced technology for prenatal care, GP consultations through telemedicine (video-call consultations) and a fully stocked dispensary service. The clinic has also completed the construction of an emergency room which it plans to have operational by next year.

    Major sponsors of the clinic include global pharmaceutical company Viatris, the primary donor for the building of the clinic; and the Philips Foundation, which provided the diagnostic and healthcare technology.

    Red Cross Children's Hospital launches project to help families with emergency relief
    Red Cross Children's Hospital launches project to help families with emergency relief

    23 Jun 2022


    More patients able to receive assistance


    Rodney Makube, COO, Rhiza Babuyile
    Rodney Makube, COO, Rhiza Babuyile
    Previously, Rhiza Babuyile’s mobile healthcare clinics enabled the organisation to reach approximately 1,400 people per week. With the new brick-and-mortar facility, the clinic will now be able to reach more than 2,000 patients per week.

    “The resources and funds that have gone into this project are an investment into the lives of the Diepsloot community which has long deserved access to quality and affordable primary healthcare,” says Rhiza Babuyile’s chief operations officer, Rodney Makube.

    Through a partnership with the Gauteng Department of Health (DOH), the clinic will be assisting the government with its child immunisation programme, family planning services for young women and the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

    “The clinic will provide patients with quality service and patients will be treated with the dignity they deserve. One of the benefits of the clinic’s service is that it costs a fraction of the cost of seeing a private doctor, with a consultation ranging between R100 and R200,” Makube continues. Patients will be charged a minimal fee in order to ensure the sustainability of the clinic in the long term, he explains.

    NextOptions



    Related

    Launch of CareConnect: a health information exchange for SA
    Launch of CareConnect: a health information exchange for SA15 Apr 2022
    Covid vaccines: African countries need to fix their distribution chains
    Covid vaccines: African countries need to fix their distribution chains9 Feb 2022
    Source:
    The warning lights are on for malaria medicines in Africa14 Dec 2021
    Source: ©Mark Bowden
    First non-invasive benign prostate procedure performed in SA11 Nov 2021
    Source: ©supplied
    Covid-19: shaping Africa's future healthcare systems29 Oct 2021
    Source: ©tashatuvango
    Exploring the important lessons about global cooperation in public health22 Jul 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz