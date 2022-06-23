Red Cross Children's Hospital launches project to help families with emergency relief

The social work department at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital, with the help of the Children's Hospital Trust, has launched the Family Care Project to provide patients and families in dire need with emergency relief items on their road to recovery. Serving children from the Western Cape and beyond, as well as across sub-Saharan Africa, the hospital each year sees around 250,000 patient visits for specialist medical care.