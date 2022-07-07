Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsGreenCapeSAICABizcommunity.comSappiMiWayCyril Ramaphosa FoundationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Climate Change News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

CSI & Sustainability jobs

  • Specialist Writer- Programmes Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Is Bitcoin prepared to march to the beat of the global sustainability agenda?

    7 Jul 2022
    By: Joe Baguley
    The narrative around sustainability is pervasive, clear, and urgent. We must reduce emissions if we are to stand any chance of not breaching a potentially catastrophic global temperature rise. And while almost all sectors - even the traditionally high polluting ones - are actively changing how they operate, there will always be an anomaly not quite behaving as it ought to. In this instance, look no further than Bitcoin.
    Joe Baguley, VP and CTO EMEA, VMware
    Joe Baguley, VP and CTO EMEA, VMware
    Arguably the poster child for recent digital innovation, Bitcoin is at the apex of the crypto revolution which has evolved to demonstrate its potential to drive financial inclusion and revolutionise the way we transact with each other. But Bitcoin has been disruptive to such a degree that it didn't get the memo regarding climate change. The amount of energy it consumes is vast and if the world is serious about addressing climate change without suppressing our newfound appetite for digital currencies, something must change.

    A fundamentally pointless way of using energy


    Sir Tim Berners-Lee, a chap who knows a thing or two about digital innovation has gone so far as to describe “Bitcoin mining” as “one of the most fundamentally pointless ways of using energy.” Looking at the figures, it’s hard to argue with that. The Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index estimates that Bitcoin, the most widely-mined cryptocurrency network, uses around 136.38 Terawatt-hours of electricity every year — more than the Netherlands, Argentina, or the United Arab Emirates. Another estimate by Digiconomist, a cryptocurrency analytics site, places the figure at 204.5 Terawatt-hours. This computes to around 2,145 kilowatt-hours of electricity per transaction, the same amount of power consumed by the average American household over 73.52 days.

    Bitcoin is not alone in its wanton lack of environmental consideration. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency network, is estimated to use 112.6 Terawatt-hours of electricity per year — more power than is required by the Philippines or Belgium. There are many more cryptocurrencies, which means the amount of energy consumed by cryptocurrency mining is likely to increase over time, assuming that prices and user adoption continue to increase.

    Image source: RODNAE Productions from
    UST's rise and fall... and why we need regulation in the crypto space

    By 3 Jun 2022


    Environmental impact is not prioritised


    There is no escaping the environmentally detrimental impact of Bitcoin’s growth. The founders of Bitcoin made a naive mistake in building the cryptocurrency on a proof of work blockchain - a process that is predicated on ‘mining’ and requires huge amounts of processing power. What's more, this process requires a reliable, cheap, and continuous stream of power to operate, which is, unfortunately, best supplied by always-on energy resources, such as those provided by fossil fuels.

    The system has been designed to make it prohibitively expensive (although not impossible) for a well-funded actor to take control of an entire crypto network. So, in mitigating one problem, the founders of Bitcoin created another altogether bigger one. Its staggering energy consumption is evidence that when we innovate or implement shiny new technologies, their environmental impact is not always prioritised or even considered at inception. And the current energy and environmental crisis show that this mentality urgently needs to change. So, what can be done?

    Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, DC, US, 30 August 2020. Reuters/Andrew Kelly
    US CFTC charges SA company with record $1.7bn bitcoin fraud

    By 1 Jul 2022


    More sustainable sources


    Bitcoin and other currencies based on proof of work blockchains must move to more sustainable sources. It’s something that won't happen overnight - or ever in its entirety - but we are starting to see some positive movement here. Paraguay, for example, has an energy supply based almost 100% on hydroelectric sources. This means Bitcoins mined in Paraguay, which also has the highest per capita percentage of renewable energy, will have a lower carbon footprint than Bitcoin mined in nations dependent on fossil fuels. For this reason, Paraguay believes it can become the crypto hub of Latin America.

    Looking ahead, the desire to mainstream Bitcoin is likely to accelerate research into reducing the cost of storing renewable energy, as well. Additionally, the tentative steps being taken by governments to turn Bitcoin into legal tender could potentially lead to well-considered policies for mining cryptocurrencies and penalising breaches of environmental norms.

    Source:
    SEC confirms Bitcoin is a commodity - 3 key takeaways for crypto investors

    29 Jun 2022


    Green by design


    Not all cryptocurrencies have the same detrimental environmental impact as Bitcoin. What we need is a cryptocurrency that is green by design. That's why it is critical that we prioritise building a more sustainable blockchain ecosystem, which is both environmentally and financially stable. This is where proof of stake blockchains come to the table.

    In this system, mining is replaced by staking - a network of “validators" contribute - or “stake” - their own crypto in exchange for a chance of getting to validate new transactions, update the blockchain, and earn a reward. Because it eradicates mining and is not a ​​duplicative process (with several sources competing to solve the same puzzle), this method does not consume unnecessary amounts of power. We've seen huge strides with the likes of Etherium looking to migrate its entire proof of work ecosystem to Etherium 2.0, a proof of stake system. Indeed, the Ethereum Foundation, the organisation behind the Ethereum cryptocurrency, says that the energy cost of each transaction could be cut by 99.95%.

    Many players in the industry want to ensure that any energy consumed by the industry is entirely carbon-free. In April 2021, three important organisations (the Energy Web Foundation, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the Alliance for Innovative Regulations), formed the Crypto Climate Accord, which is supported by organisations spanning the climate, finance, NGO, and energy sectors. The aim of the Accord is to “decarbonise the industry in record time” and achieve net-zero emissions in the global crypto industry by 2030.

    Source:
    The 6 key factors that drive the price of crypto

    By 3 Feb 2022


    The environmental burden of Bitcoin


    The environmental burden of Bitcoin and other proof of work blockchains shows why we can never look at innovation in the short term. We’re now left with trying to address a major man-made sustainability challenge that could have been avoided completely with a bit of forethought.

    But just as technology has helped create a problem, it can help solve it. Renewable energy, proof of stake blockchains and other emerging tools are all on hand. The question is whether Bitcoin is prepared to march to the beat of the global sustainability agenda.

    NextOptions

    About Joe Baguley

    Joe Baguley, VP and CTO EMEA, VMware
    Read more: climate change, cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology



    Related

    Source: © lightwise Clean Creatives recently launched in South Africa
    Why the creative industry must stop enabling companies driving the climate crisis1 day ago
    COP27 conference must advance African energy, development - officials
    COP27 conference must advance African energy, development - officials24 Jun 2022
    Supplied. Advertising agencies and groups, advertisers and media and trade bodies have come together at Cannes to apply and plan the rollout of Net Zero
    Advertising industry to tackle the climate emergency22 Jun 2022
    Climate change and women: Mainstreaming gender perspectives into climate change strategies
    Climate change and women: Mainstreaming gender perspectives into climate change strategies20 Jun 2022
    Image source: RODNAE Productions from
    UST's rise and fall... and why we need regulation in the crypto space3 Jun 2022
    CV VC launches seed fund for African blockchain startups
    CV VC launches seed fund for African blockchain startups30 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz