Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

    US CFTC charges SA company with record $1.7bn bitcoin fraud

    1 Jul 2022
    By: Pete Schroeder
    The US commodities regulator announced on Thursday it had filed civil charges against a South African man and his company for operating a fradulent commodity pool worth over $1.7bn in bitcoin.
    Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, DC, US, 30 August 2020. Reuters/Andrew Kelly
    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said the fraud scheme, which saw the firm solicit bitcoin online from thousands of people to purportedly operate a commodity pool, was the largest it had ever pursued involving the cryptocurrency. The CFTC filed charges against Mirror Trading International and its CEO, Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.

    Steynberg had been a fugitive from South African law enforcement but was recently detained in Brazil on an Interpol arrest warrant, the CFTC said. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

    Wiehann Olivier, partner, Mazars
    MTI Ponzi scheme highlights need for crypto regulation

    By 13 Apr 2021


    The CFTC said in its complaint that the company claimed to have proprietary software that would realise significant trading gains for investors who pooled their bitcoin with it, but in reality no such "bot" existed.

    In reality, only a small portion of the pooled bitcoin was ever invested, at a loss, and the rest was "misappropriated," according to the CFTC. The company ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2021, shortly after which South African authorities launched a fraud investigation.

    The CFTC said approximately 23,000 Americans invested in the pool.
    SOURCE

    Reuters
    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Pete Schroeder

    Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by David Gregorio
