PETZorb: bidding farewell to 20 million non-recyclable, bloody soaker pads

The PETZorb tray eliminates the cost of 20-million non-recyclable absorbency pads annually and optimizes transport and warehousing through a lightweight stackable design. The design further lowers operational costs by eliminating breakages, requiring less clingfilm, and lowering the packaging to content ratio, ultimately, providing customers and retailers with a cleaner, more convenient experience. Available in various sizes and two standard colours, Versapak PETZorb and MAP trays also has no lamination and can be used with a monolayer lidding film.