Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsDistellAfriGISPyrotecBurger KingBizcommunity.comBMi ResearchWunderman ThompsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Packaging Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Brand and Packaging Designer - Edison Stone Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    PETZorb: bidding farewell to 20 million non-recyclable, bloody soaker pads

    7 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Mpact Plastics
    Our innovation continues in the interest of recyclability and consumer convenience.
    PETZorb: bidding farewell to 20 million non-recyclable, bloody soaker pads
    With its unique hexagonal base cells, this award-winning, competitively priced tray is designed to absorb and lock away fluid from the product using surface tension, keeping the tray clean and presentable even when displayed at an angle. This third-generation product absorbs almost double the amount of fluids over the same period of time as its absorbency pad alternative
    The PETZorb® tray, is fully recyclable and can be produced using food grade rPET too, supporting the return of post-consumer waste PET into SA’s economy; reducing dependence on virgin material whilst creating a demand-pull for plastics where infrastructure exists.
    PETZorb: bidding farewell to 20 million non-recyclable, bloody soaker pads

    The PETZorb tray eliminates the cost of 20-million non-recyclable absorbency pads annually and optimizes transport and warehousing through a lightweight stackable design. The design further lowers operational costs by eliminating breakages, requiring less clingfilm, and lowering the packaging to content ratio, ultimately, providing customers and retailers with a cleaner, more convenient experience. Available in various sizes and two standard colours, Versapak PETZorb and MAP trays also has no lamination and can be used with a monolayer lidding film.

    PETZorb: bidding farewell to 20 million non-recyclable, bloody soaker pads

    The trays are the subject of South African Design Application Nos. A2021/00168, A202100169 and F2021/00170. In addition, technology employed in the trays is the subject of South African Provisional Patent Application No. 2021/01159.
    PETZorb: bidding farewell to 20 million non-recyclable, bloody soaker pads
    PETZorb: bidding farewell to 20 million non-recyclable, bloody soaker pads
    We value your opinion. Please participate in our customer survey.

    NextOptions
    Mpact Plastics
    Welcome to Mpact Plastics, a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging and cling film in southern Africa.



    Related

    Mpact Versapak proves H'eataway technology
    Mpact PlasticsMpact Versapak proves H'eataway technology10 Nov 2017

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz