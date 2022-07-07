The Trophy Wine Show winners revealed for 2022

The results of The Trophy Wine Show 2022 were announced at an event hosted at Investec Cape Town on 6 July. The new venue marked a new era for the prestigious wine competition as Investec became the new headline sponsor.

Anton Swarts from Spier Wine Farm with his collection of awards and chairman of the judges, Michael Fridjhon. Source: Supplied

For the first time since the Covid travel bans, it was once again possible to have international judges join local palates at the tasting benches, with experts from the United States, Britain and France as part of the judging and review process.

This year, 673 wines were entered into The Trophy Wine Show. Of this number, only 29 won gold medals and of the gold medallists 20 won trophies. In addition, 133 silver and 346 bronze medals were awarded.

The trophy for the show’s best producer was awarded this year to Spier Wine Farm. This is the second time that Spier has taken home the coveted Most Successful Producer overall award. The Investec Trophy for the Best Red Wine was won by Glen Carlou for the cellar’s 2019 red blend, which also won the Riedel Trophy for the best Bordeaux Blend and the inaugural Vinolok Trophy for the best Premium wine.

The Investec Trophy for the Show’s best white wine was won by Paul Cluver Estate for its 2020 Chardonnay. The Rosa Kruger Trophy for the best Old Vine wine is awarded to a gold-medal-winning wine produced entirely from certified heritage vineyards (minimum vine age 35 years). This year’s laureate is Brookdale for its single-vineyard Chenin Blanc 2020.

The International Judges’ Trophy – awarded to the wine which has the highest score from the three international judges on the trophy panel – was taken home this year by Oldenburg Vineyards for the cellar’s 2021 Chardonnay.

One of the only newcomers on the trophy-winners’ podium this year was Trade Winds, which won the Sunday Times Trophy for the show’s best Sauvignon Blanc. The cellar shared this newcomer status with Brookdale estate, Man Family Wines, Louisvale and Babylonstoren.

Trophy winners

• Investec Trophy for Most Successful Producer:Overall Spier Wine Farm

• Miele Trophy for Best Chardonnay, Investec Trophy for Best White Wine Overall:

Paul Cluver Estate Chardonnay 2020

• Riedel Trophy for Best Bordeaux-style Red Blend, Vinolok Trophy for Best Premium Wine, Investec Trophy for Best Red Wine Overall:

Glen Carlou Collection Red Blend 2019

• Investec Trophy for Discovery of the Show – Best Value Gold Medallist:

Man Skaapveld Syrah 2020

• Investec International Judges’ Trophy:

Oldenburg Chardonnay 2021

• Investec Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon:

Louisvale Limited Edition Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

• Sowetan Trophy for Best Cap Classique:

Bon Courage Jacques Bruére Brut Reserve Cap Classique 2013

• Tony Mossop Trophy for Best Cape Port:

Delaire Graff Cape Vintage 2019

• Harold Eedes Trophy for Best Chenin Blanc:

Spier Woolworths Private Collection Chenin Blanc 2020

• Rosa Kruger Trophy for Best Old Vine Wine:

Brookdale Chenin Blanc Single Vineyard 2020

• Sunday Times Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc:

Trade Winds Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (Unwooded)

• Financial Mail Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc Semillon Blend:

Highlands Road Sine Cera 2017

• Business Day Trophy for Best Shiraz:

Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020 (The Drift Estate)

• Trophy for Best Niche White:

Jordan The Real McCoy Riesling 2021

• Investec Trophy for Best Semillon:

Old Road Grand-mére Semillon 2018



• Investec Trophy for Best Merlot:

Spier Woolworths Signature Series Merlot 2018

• Trophy for Best Pinotage:

Warwick The First Lady Pinotage 2020

• Trophy for Best Museum Class Cape Port:

De Krans Cape Vintage Reserve 2012

• Trophy for Best Museum Class Chenin Blanc:

Kleine Zalze Family Reserve Old Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2013

• Trophy for Best Museum Class Sauvignon Blanc:

Nederburg Two Centuries Sauvignon Blanc 2016 (Wooded)

• Trophy for Best Museum Class Dessert Wine:

Nederburg Private Bin Eminence Noble Late Harvest Muscadel 2012

Gold medal winners

• Babylonstoren Chardonnay 2021

• Brookdale Chenin Blanc Single Vineyard 2020

• Cilmor Winemaker’s Selection Sauvignon Blanc Semillon

• 2021 Diemersdal Pinotage Reserve 2020

• Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve The Castle of Good Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

• Kleine Zalze Vintage Brut Méthode Cap Classique 2015 La Vierge Jezebelle Chardonnay 2021

• Lievland Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2021

• Man Skaapveld Syrah 2020

• Oldenburg Chardonnay 2021

• Villiera Monro Brut 2015

• Vrede en Lust Kogelberg Chenin Blanc 2019

Cumesh Moodliar, head of Investec Private Bank SA, comments: “We know many of our clients will enjoy the bespoke tastings and engagement opportunities that the Trophy Wine and Spirits Shows, brought to you by Investec, present - and we look forward to hosting them.”

Visit The Trophy Wine Show online for lists of all trophy, gold, silver and bronze medal winners and a roundup of this year's winning producers.