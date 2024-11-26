Subscribe & Follow
Van Loveren acquires controlling stake in Neil Ellis Wines
Since its establishment in 1937, Van Loveren has built a legacy of innovation and quality, growing its premium portfolio with renowned brands such as Christina, Retief Reserve, Blaauwklippen, Zandvliet, and the newly acquired Survivor.
The addition of Neil Ellis Wines not only enhances this portfolio but also unites two family-run wineries with a shared commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and excellence in winemaking.
Neil Ellis Wines, founded on the principles of sourcing exceptional grapes from carefully selected vineyard-specific sites across the Western Cape, is widely regarded for its meticulous approach to crafting wines that reflect the unique character of the land. Neil Ellis, who remains an active figure in the business, continues to collaborate with his son, Warren Ellis, and together they will lead the business into its next chapter.
"This partnership is a meeting of like-minded values," says Neil Ellis. "Van Loveren and Neil Ellis Wines share a deep respect for heritage, family traditions, and a mutual passion for creating exceptional wines that tell a story of place."
“Welcoming Neil Ellis to the Van Loveren family marks an exciting step forward for us,” says Phillip Retief, MD of Van Loveren. “By combining Neil Ellis’ unparalleled expertise in site-focused winemaking with our dynamic sales and distribution capabilities, strategic inputs and commercial approach we aim to amplify the global reach and reputation of premium South African wines.
"The growth of this exceptional brand will unlock value and build on the synergies that this investment and partnership will bring.”
The collaboration blends Van Loveren’s commitment to sustainability, salesforce and distribution network with Neil Ellis Wines’ established reputation for site-focused wines. Together, they are poised to elevate South African winemaking, crafting a legacy that showcases the country's finest vineyards and brings their exceptional wines to wine enthusiasts around the globe.