Agriculture Viticulture & Oenology
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

YehBaby Marketing CreativesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Viticulture & Oenology News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Van Loveren acquires controlling stake in Neil Ellis Wines

    6 Dec 2024
    6 Dec 2024
    South African family-owned winery Van Loveren has acquired the majority share in the renowned terroir-driven winery Neil Ellis Wines. Finalised on 1 December 2024, this strategic partnership aims to enhance both brands’ global presence and elevate South Africa’s premium wine offerings.
    Neil, Bussell, Phillip and Hennie Retief of Van Loveren Family Vineyards.
    Neil, Bussell, Phillip and Hennie Retief of Van Loveren Family Vineyards.

    Since its establishment in 1937, Van Loveren has built a legacy of innovation and quality, growing its premium portfolio with renowned brands such as Christina, Retief Reserve, Blaauwklippen, Zandvliet, and the newly acquired Survivor.

    The addition of Neil Ellis Wines not only enhances this portfolio but also unites two family-run wineries with a shared commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and excellence in winemaking.

    Neil Ellis Wines, founded on the principles of sourcing exceptional grapes from carefully selected vineyard-specific sites across the Western Cape, is widely regarded for its meticulous approach to crafting wines that reflect the unique character of the land. Neil Ellis, who remains an active figure in the business, continues to collaborate with his son, Warren Ellis, and together they will lead the business into its next chapter.

    "This partnership is a meeting of like-minded values," says Neil Ellis. "Van Loveren and Neil Ellis Wines share a deep respect for heritage, family traditions, and a mutual passion for creating exceptional wines that tell a story of place."

    Warren and Neil Ellis of Neil Ellis Wines.
    Warren and Neil Ellis of Neil Ellis Wines.

    “Welcoming Neil Ellis to the Van Loveren family marks an exciting step forward for us,” says Phillip Retief, MD of Van Loveren. “By combining Neil Ellis’ unparalleled expertise in site-focused winemaking with our dynamic sales and distribution capabilities, strategic inputs and commercial approach we aim to amplify the global reach and reputation of premium South African wines.

    "The growth of this exceptional brand will unlock value and build on the synergies that this investment and partnership will bring.”

    The collaboration blends Van Loveren’s commitment to sustainability, salesforce and distribution network with Neil Ellis Wines’ established reputation for site-focused wines. Together, they are poised to elevate South African winemaking, crafting a legacy that showcases the country's finest vineyards and brings their exceptional wines to wine enthusiasts around the globe.

    Read more: winemaking, wine industry, agriculture industry, South Africa wine, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz