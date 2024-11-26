Van Loveren acquires controlling stake in Neil Ellis Wines

South African family-owned winery Van Loveren has acquired the majority share in the renowned terroir-driven winery Neil Ellis Wines. Finalised on 1 December 2024, this strategic partnership aims to enhance both brands’ global presence and elevate South Africa’s premium wine offerings.

Neil, Bussell, Phillip and Hennie Retief of Van Loveren Family Vineyards.

Since its establishment in 1937, Van Loveren has built a legacy of innovation and quality, growing its premium portfolio with renowned brands such as Christina, Retief Reserve, Blaauwklippen, Zandvliet, and the newly acquired Survivor.

The addition of Neil Ellis Wines not only enhances this portfolio but also unites two family-run wineries with a shared commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and excellence in winemaking.

Neil Ellis Wines, founded on the principles of sourcing exceptional grapes from carefully selected vineyard-specific sites across the Western Cape, is widely regarded for its meticulous approach to crafting wines that reflect the unique character of the land. Neil Ellis, who remains an active figure in the business, continues to collaborate with his son, Warren Ellis, and together they will lead the business into its next chapter.

"This partnership is a meeting of like-minded values," says Neil Ellis. "Van Loveren and Neil Ellis Wines share a deep respect for heritage, family traditions, and a mutual passion for creating exceptional wines that tell a story of place."

Warren and Neil Ellis of Neil Ellis Wines.