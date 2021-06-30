Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show 2021 winners revealed

South Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 4 for 14 days as the seven-day average of new daily Covid-19 infections nationally has overtaken the peak of the first wave in July last year, and will soon overtake the peak of the second wave experienced in January this year. The virulent Delta strain of the disease is responsible for the spike, President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night.
The commitment of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to empowering businesses owned and managed by Black women entrepreneurs has been given a major boost following an allocation of R141m by the dtic, the shareholder ministry of the development financier, for investment across the key sectors of the economy, says CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa.
The results of the 20th annual Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show were announced on a special edition of the Dan Really Likes Wine show this afternoon, Wednesday 30 June.
Broadcast from The Houghton in Johannesburg, the live online event included the on-screen participation of the leading category winners as well as several of the judges.
The awards were judged by a panel of South African wine industry experts, headed by chairman Michael Fridjhon.
The list of trophy and gold medal winners can be found below.
Trophy winners
• Old Mutual Trophy for Most Successful Producer Overall: Diemersdal Estate
• Trophy for Best Cabernet Franc, Old Mutual Trophy for Discovery of the Show / Best Value Gold Medallist, and Old Mutual Trophy for Best Red Wine Overall: Thokozani Cabernet Franc 2019 (Diemersfontein)
• Miele Trophy for Best Chardonnay and Old Mutual Trophy for Best White Wine Overall: De Grendel Op die Berg Chardonnay 2020
• Sowetan Trophy for Best Sparkling Wine: Paul René Méthode Cap Classique Chardonnay Brut 2017
• Harold Eedes Trophy for Best Chenin Blanc and Rosa Kruger Trophy for Best Old Vine Wine: Bosman Optenhorst Chenin Blanc 2019
• American Express Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon: Oldenburg Rondekop Per Se Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
• Riedel Trophy for Best Bordeaux-Style Red Blend: Buitenverwachting Meifort 2018
• Trophy for Best Niche Red: Dunstone Reserve Grenache 2018
• Business Day Trophy for Best Shiraz: Trizanne Signature Wines Reserve Syrah 2019
• Sunday Times Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc: Groote Post Seasalter Sauvignon Blanc 2019
• Tony Mossop Trophy for Best Cape Port: Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve 2017
• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Pinotage: Diemersdal Pinotage Reserve 2019
• Trophy for Best Semillon Old Road Wine Co. Grand-Mére Semillon 2017 (Old Vines)
•Financial Mail Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc Semillon Blend: Delaire Graff White Reserve 2018
• Trophy for Best Other White Blend: Stark-Condé Field Blend 2020
• Trophy for Best Museum Class Sauvignon Blanc: The Berrio Sauvignon Blanc 2006
• Trophy for Best Museum Class White Blend: Elgin Vintners The Century Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2017
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.