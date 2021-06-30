FMCG News South Africa

Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show 2021 winners revealed

30 Jun 2021
The results of the 20th annual Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show were announced on a special edition of the Dan Really Likes Wine show this afternoon, Wednesday 30 June.
Broadcast from The Houghton in Johannesburg, the live online event included the on-screen participation of the leading category winners as well as several of the judges.



The awards were judged by a panel of South African wine industry experts, headed by chairman Michael Fridjhon.

The list of trophy and gold medal winners can be found below.

Trophy winners


• Old Mutual Trophy for Most Successful Producer Overall:
Diemersdal Estate

• Trophy for Best Cabernet Franc, Old Mutual Trophy for Discovery of the Show / Best Value Gold Medallist, and Old Mutual Trophy for Best Red Wine Overall:
Thokozani Cabernet Franc 2019 (Diemersfontein)

• Miele Trophy for Best Chardonnay and Old Mutual Trophy for Best White Wine Overall:
De Grendel Op die Berg Chardonnay 2020

• Sowetan Trophy for Best Sparkling Wine:
Paul René Méthode Cap Classique Chardonnay Brut 2017

• Harold Eedes Trophy for Best Chenin Blanc and Rosa Kruger Trophy for Best Old Vine Wine:
Bosman Optenhorst Chenin Blanc 2019

• American Express Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon:
Oldenburg Rondekop Per Se Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

• Riedel Trophy for Best Bordeaux-Style Red Blend:
Buitenverwachting Meifort 2018

• Trophy for Best Niche Red:
Dunstone Reserve Grenache 2018

• Business Day Trophy for Best Shiraz:
Trizanne Signature Wines Reserve Syrah 2019

• Sunday Times Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc:
Groote Post Seasalter Sauvignon Blanc 2019

• Tony Mossop Trophy for Best Cape Port:
Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve 2017

• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Pinotage:
Diemersdal Pinotage Reserve 2019

• Trophy for Best Semillon
Old Road Wine Co. Grand-Mére Semillon 2017 (Old Vines)

•Financial Mail Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc Semillon Blend:
Delaire Graff White Reserve 2018

• Trophy for Best Other White Blend:
Stark-Condé Field Blend 2020

• Trophy for Best Museum Class Sauvignon Blanc:
The Berrio Sauvignon Blanc 2006

• Trophy for Best Museum Class White Blend:
Elgin Vintners The Century Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2017

Old Mutual Trophy Spirits Show winners for 2020

South Africa secured the lion's share of the gold medals and trophies across most major classes in second annual Old Mutual Trophy Spirits Show...

26 Nov 2020


Gold medal winners


• Bon Courage Inkará Shiraz 2019
• Boschendal Jean Le Long Prestige Cuvée Méthode Cap Classique 2009
• DeMorgenzon Maestro White 2018
• DeMorgenzon Reserve Chardonnay 2019
• Diemersdal Private Collection 2017
• Diemersdal The Journal Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
• Ghost Corner Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2019 (Cederberg Cellar)
• Highlands Road Sauvignon Blanc White Reserve 2017 (Museum Class)
• Iona Solace Syrah 2019
• Ken Forrester The FMC 2019 (Old Vines)
• Leeuwenkuil Heritage Syrah 2018
• Lievland Bushvine Pinotage 2019
• Rascallion A Mother’s Journey Shiraz 2018
• Rustenberg Five Soldiers Chardonnay 2019
• Sauvage La Bri Méthode Cap Classique 2015
• Vrede en Lust Kogelberg Chenin Blanc 2019

Visit Trophy Wine Show for the lists of all trophy, gold, silver and bronze medal winners and a roundup of this year's winning producers.
