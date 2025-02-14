Spier Wine Farm's reimagined hotel opens March 2025

Spier Wine Farm, one of South Africa’s oldest and most celebrated working wine estates, is set to open its newly transformed hotel in March 2025. Renowned for its award-winning wines and regenerative farming practices, Spier’s latest hospitality offering comes at a pivotal time for Western Cape tourism.

As international travel to Africa evolves, a new wave of visitors is prioritizing authentic, purpose-driven experiences over traditional luxury. The revamped Spier Hotel aims to meet this demand, reinforcing the estate’s position as a leading destination for sustainable tourism and immersive travel in South Africa.

Enver Duminy, CEO Cape Town Tourism notes: "The reopening of the Spier Hotel marks a milestone in Cape Town's tourism evolution. As travellers increasingly seek sustainability and meaningful connections, Spier sets a new benchmark for luxury that is deeply rooted in heritage and purpose. This remarkable transformation reaffirms our region’s position as a global leader in authentic, forward-thinking tourism experiences."

The art of hospitality

Since 1993, the Enthoven family has nurtured the 620-hectare farm into what it is today. The new hotel is an extension of their long-term vision:

"The farm and hotel are an immersive place of peace and connection. Simple and timeless, with the elegance of comfort that never shouts. Set in a magnificent wild Cape garden, it'll be a more intimate farm hotel and a more encompassing expression of our family's philosophy," shares Mariota Enthoven, who has lived on the farm for a decade and is leading the project.

A natural sanctuary

Located within the prestigious Cape Floral Kingdom, Spier Hotel is revolutionising its hospitality offering by seamlessly blending luxury with nature. The property now features rewilded indigenous gardens, home to 39,000 reintroduced fynbos plants, showcasing Spier’s ongoing commitment to environmental restoration and sustainability.

A standout addition to the transformed property is the expansive wellness spa, which houses a Cape Herbal Bath House nestled within the lush gardens. This spa will feature healing botanicals grown on-site, enhancing the hotel’s philosophy of combining sustainability with holistic well-being.

The hotel’s guest accommodations are designed to deepen the connection with nature. Each room offers a private outdoor space that either opens into the wild-landscaped Cape gardens or includes Juliet balconies with sweeping views of the Helderberg mountains, providing guests with an immersive experience in the surrounding biodiverse landscape.

A layered experience

Located just 30 minutes from Cape Town International Airport, the reimagined Spier Hotel is set to offer an elevated guest experience with 80 luxury rooms and suites arranged in an elegant village-style layout.

The development introduces two farm-to-table restaurants, three bars—including a rooftop sundowner bar—and one of the largest heated pools in the Winelands.

A newly designed wine library will showcase Spier’s award-winning vintages, while the 640m² spa will feature ten treatment rooms, a Cape Herbal Bath House, a mindful movement studio, and a private pool. Complementing the wellness offering, the hotel has developed an exclusive spa product line made from farm-grown and wild-harvested botanicals.

Art remains central to Spier’s identity, with the property's 3,600-piece contemporary South African art collection thoughtfully displayed throughout the hotel, curated by the Spier Arts Trust.

Accommodation options will range from refined rooms and individually designed suites to two private three-bedroom villas, launching mid-2025. The villas will include en-suite bedrooms for up to six guests, private pools, expansive entertainment areas, and dedicated chef and butler service, blending privacy with full access to hotel amenities.

While the restaurants, spa, and Cape Herbal Bath House will welcome day visitors, hotel guests will have exclusive access to immersive farm experiences, a nature-inspired children’s programme at The Buzz Kids Club, and premium facilities, including a state-of-the-art gym and a secluded riverside pool.

Sustainability and community focus

Throughout its extensive refurbishment, Spier Hotel has remained committed to its Fair Trade accreditation and Growing for Good initiatives, ensuring that sustainability and community development are at the core of its operation. Staff have also benefited from accredited hospitality training, reinforcing the farm's focus on ethical practices and creating lasting, positive impacts.

The newly renovated Spier Hotel will officially open on 1 March 2025, marking the start of a new chapter in Cape hospitality. It promises to offer guests a place of peace and connection, with experiences designed to leave a lasting impression long after they return home.